By Tamas Mondavics
Hillsborough County Public Schools officials have proudly reported of receiving a generous a five-year $750,000 grant to increase the social-emotional wellbeing of military-dependent students at Tinker K-8 School.
Located on MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, Tinker K-8 School is named for the distinguished General Clarence L. Tinker.
General Tinker was the first U.S. general to die in World War II. His plane vanished at sea during the Battle of Midway.
The school, which opened under the U.S. Department of Defense, has been part of the Hillsborough County Public School District since 1952. The original school has since been rebuilt.
Tinker is now expanding to include grades kindergarten through eighth grade.
According to district officials, the grant to HCPS was one of 48 awarded by the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Partnership.
“Project SALUTE”, (Supporting All Learners and Uniting To Excel), will focus on peer supports and mentoring, a school-wide behavior management program and parent/community engagement.
“Our district recognizes that military-connected students face unique challenges early in their educational careers related to mobility, family separation and transition. We are honored to have received this grant that will allow us to focus on military-connected students and provide supports during a critical time in their education,” said HCPS Superintendent Jeff Eakins.
“Project SALUTE” is promising to bring professional development for Tinker K-8 faculty and staff through a partnership with the MCEC (Military Child Education Coalition).
MCEC trainings are designed to focus on the issues related to military culture and how to assist students and families through transitions.
For more information, about HCPS please visit, www.sdhc.k12.fl.us.
October 5, 2016
MacDill AFB Tinker K-8 School Awarded $750K Project SALUTE Grant
By Tamas Mondavics
Hillsborough County Public Schools officials have proudly reported of receiving a generous a five-year $750,000 grant to increase the social-emotional wellbeing of military-dependent students at Tinker K-8 School.
Located on MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida, Tinker K-8 School is named for the distinguished General Clarence L. Tinker.
General Tinker was the first U.S. general to die in World War II. His plane vanished at sea during the Battle of Midway.
The school, which opened under the U.S. Department of Defense, has been part of the Hillsborough County Public School District since 1952. The original school has since been rebuilt.
Tinker is now expanding to include grades kindergarten through eighth grade.
According to district officials, the grant to HCPS was one of 48 awarded by the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) Partnership.
“Project SALUTE”, (Supporting All Learners and Uniting To Excel), will focus on peer supports and mentoring, a school-wide behavior management program and parent/community engagement.
“Our district recognizes that military-connected students face unique challenges early in their educational careers related to mobility, family separation and transition. We are honored to have received this grant that will allow us to focus on military-connected students and provide supports during a critical time in their education,” said HCPS Superintendent Jeff Eakins.
“Project SALUTE” is promising to bring professional development for Tinker K-8 faculty and staff through a partnership with the MCEC (Military Child Education Coalition).
MCEC trainings are designed to focus on the issues related to military culture and how to assist students and families through transitions.
For more information, about HCPS please visit, www.sdhc.k12.fl.us.
By Tamas Mondovics Education, Kids and Children, Military, Riverview/Apollo Beach No comments