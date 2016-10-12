Musical Salute to Veterans, Fall Festivals & Haunted Happenings & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti
Music Showcase Presents: Ghouls, Goblins, Guitars
Come on down to Music Showcase on Friday, October 28 at 4 p.m. for a live acoustic performance. This free event will feature some great musicians from the area. Musicians include: Willix, Brendan Ciccone, Brian Watkins (of Delineate), and Danny Anderson (of Up From Here). There will also be a “Trick or Treat” raffle during this event. Prizes will be goody bags containing various items such as shirts, hats, stickers, candy, etc. Raffle tickets will be one for $1 or three for $2 and will be on sale now through October 28. This is a Halloween themed event so feel free to come in costume. Call 685-5998.
War-era Veterans Benefit from a Musical Salute Concert
War-era military veterans will benefit from a community band concert hosted by First Presbyterian Church in Brandon on Thursday, November 10 at 7 p.m.
Proceeds will be donated to Honor Flight of West Central Florida, a non-profit organization that provides war-era veterans with all-expense paid Honor Tours to their memorials in Washington, D.C. Honor Flight has focused on taking WWII and terminally ill veterans on these trips, but plans to expand to those who served in the Korean and Vietnam wars.
A Musical Salute will be presented by the Eastern Hillsborough Community Band, a concert band with more than 60 members. The band will perform patriotic music in honor of all veterans.
A $10 donation at the door is suggested, but any donation, no matter how small or large, will be accepted. Admission is free for children under the age of 18.
After the concert, light refreshments will be served and a silent auction.
First Presbyterian Church is located at 121 Carver Ave. in Brandon. For information, email terriemorrison@verizon.net or call the church at 689-4597.
Visit Brandon’s Haunted Insane Asylum October 28 and 29
Brandon’s only FRIGHT NIGHT “Haunted Insane Asylum” will be open Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29 from 7-11 p.m.
The LOFT Event Lounge has partnered up with Power 100FM and O’Brien’s Irish Pub to provide a Halloween experience that is sure to make any victim (I mean patient) checking in go crazy.
Beetle and BeBe will check you in while Nurse Kitty will escort all patients into the Insane Asylum to roam the haunted hallways at their own risk. Don’t let the psychotic Killer Clown’s Birthday Party or faceless Nun scare you though.
Dr. T. Gonzalez will be performing lobotomies. The beds in the Pediatric Psych Ward are full as well as the autopsy tables in the dirty morgue, which by the way, is the only way out. It’s also hard to keep the bloody kill room clean so please don’t mind that.
The Insane Asylum Administrator, Benjamin P. Frisk, meets an untimely gory early retirement. The patients don’t like him. At this insane asylum, staff doesn’t get fired – they get admitted.
Advance tickets are available at www.LOFTfrightNight.com, O’Brien’s Irish Pub, The LOFT-Hair and Nail Lounge or call 685-8777.
The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 years and under (Parental Discretion Advised). Tickets are non-refundable. Portions of the proceeds will be donated to St. Jude’s Hospital for Children.
The Haunted Insane Asylum is located in the big white tent in the parking lot of O’Brien’s Irish Pub at the corner of Lumsden Rd. & Kings Ave. in the Oaks Park Plaza in Brandon.
C.A.R.E. Animal Shelter’s Boo Bash
Critter Adoption & Rescue Effort, Inc. (C.A.R.E.) is hosting a “pawsome” Halloween party on Saturday, October 22 from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. at 1528 27th Street SE. This free, family friendly, off-leash event will include trick or treating, games and prizes for children, Halloween portraits, and a dog costume contest at 11:30 a.m. There will also be music, food, raffles, a bake sale, vendors, and shelter tours. Call 645-2273 or visit https://www.facebook.com/careshelter or www.careshelter.org.
Golf Tournament Supports Paralympic Sports Tampa Bay
The Friends of the County Parks & Recreation Department, Inc. is hosting a golf tournament on Saturday, November 5 at Summerfield Crossing Golf Club, located at 13050 Summerfield Blvd. in Riverview. Check in is 12 Noon with a 1 p.m. shotgun start; four person scramble.
Cost is $75 per person or $300 per team of four. Registration fee includes: green fee, cart, range balls, golfer gift pack, tournament banquet and awards. Awards and prizes will also be offered. Sponsorships available.
All proceeds will benefit “Paralympic Sports Tampa Bay” a program that is offered by Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation Department and Friends of the County Parks & Recreation Department, Inc. Paralympic Sports Tampa Bay has a scholarship fund which helps its athletes with training, competition travel and continuing education (post high school). The registration deadline is Friday, October 28. For more information call: 267-6991 or email: m.clements1@verizon.net.
Entry forms and checks can be sent to: Friends of the County Parks, c/o Brandon Recreation Center, Attn: Mary Clements Fowler, 502 E. Sadie St., Brandon, FL 33510.
