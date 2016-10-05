Sports Connection: East Bay Comes Up Short in District Bout Against Plant City

By Tamas Mondovics
In the wake of a three-game winning streak followed by a not so surprising loss to Durant, the East Bay Indians traveled to face off their district rival, the Plant City Raiders late last month.
Under the direction of program head coach Frank LaRosa, East Bay started and finished the season’s second conference game strong, but had to own up to a 31-24 loss.
LaRosa’s team began the scoring for the night in the second quarter. The 7-0 lead however, was short lived, thanks to Raiders senior Calvin Richardson’s kickoff return, which was topped off by a 45-yard run by running back Treshaun Ward to tie the game at 7-7.
Nearing the end of the first half East Bay pushed forward and again took the lead followed by a chance to widen the gap even more, until an interception and subsequent touchdown by Jordan Wiggins, which tied the game once more.
Adding three more points, Plant City managed to hit the locker room with a 17-14 lead at the half.
Things got a bit worse for LaRosa’s boys in the third, which began with Ward’s second touchdown for the night, coupled with Raiders senior quarterback, Corey King, who added to the drama after finding the end zone from 25 yards out, to widen the gap.
Indians junior quarterback, Tanner Morris, however, was not done just yet. Fighting to keep his team in the game Morris scored one more time on a 25-yard pass with only seconds remaining in the third.
Unfortunately for East Bay, time ran out for both teams to do much more in the fourth.
“It’s not a game we can’t do without,” LaRosa said, but added, “We have to do our best at every game and so far we have been able to do just that.”
Ahead of welcoming East Bay, the Raiders showed strength against football powerhouse Armwood taking a loss, but scoring 16 points against the Hawks, followed by two strait high scoring wins against Brandon and Strawberry Crest.
Raiders head coach Robert Paxia put things in perspective when he said, “This is just another game to show everyone who and where we are this season.”
For more info visit www.maxpreps.com.
