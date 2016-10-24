The Palms Church Builds Strong Relationships In Its Christian Community

By Tatiana Ortiz
What began as a dream through the words spoken from God, led to a spiritual journey that flourished into something more. The Lead Pastor Dr. Daniel Stahl from The Palms Church in Brandon, shared how God wanted him to pastor a church. This all came into fruition six years ago, which continues today as a strong foundation in the area.
“As a transdenominational church, we emphasize on being a Christian community,” Stahl said.
In 2010, The Palms Church opened its doors. At The Palms Church, their mission aims to extend the love, hope and healing that Jesus Christ offers to individuals through a personal relationship with Himself and the church. This church does fellowship with the Florida Baptist Convention and supports various recovery ministries.
“We help people turn setbacks into comebacks,” Stahl said.
Stahl was born in Leitchfield, Kentucky. He graduated from Western Kentucky University and earned his Master’s Degree at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. Then he continued his education through Fuller Theology Seminary in Pasadena, California and earned his Doctorate of Ministry Degree there. In 1980, he moved to Brandon to work with students at Bell Shoals Baptist Church. In 2010, he moved back to Brandon from Indiana to start The Palms Church.
Stahl wants the community to know that The Palms Church offers a place that welcomes non-perfect individuals and their families to experience the love and power of Jesus. The Palms Church does provide a variety of ministries such as Life Groups, Revive Ladies Ministry, Epic Love for 6th through 12th grade and much more.
Pastor Mary Stahl from The Palms Church works alongside her husband Daniel as the head of the women’s ministry. She uses her passion, gifting and humor to communicate her commitment to this calling in small groups, conferences and weekly services. Mary also participates in the teaching preaching team at The Palms Church. Her true identity can be found in encouraging others to live for Christ.
“Our women’s ministry here is very strong,” Daniel said.
For more information about service times, visit http://www.thepalmschurch.com.
It is located at 207 New Hope Rd. in Brandon.
