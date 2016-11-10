Health Fair, Child Care Facility Opens, Donations For Wreaths & More..

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Scout Troop Seeks Donations For Wreath Around America Day
Boy Scout Troop 665 in Brandon is securing donations to purchase and place wreaths at Bay Pines National Cemetery. Wreaths are $15. The troop will be placing them at Bay Pines gravesites on National Wreaths across America Day – Saturday December 17.
To give online on behalf of Troop 665: http://give.wreathsacrossamerica.org/goto/FL0197P-BSA To pay by check, make your check or money order payable to “Wreaths across America”, mark “Group FL0197P & Location FLBPNB” on the check and mail to: Wreaths across America, PO Box 249, Columbia Falls, ME 04623.
Health Fair And Yard Sale At Rivers Of Life Church Ministries
A Health Fair and Yard Sale will be held at Rivers of Life Church Ministries, 301 N. Lakewood Dr. in Brandon on Saturday, November 19. The yard sale will begin at 8 a.m. and the free Health Fair at 9 a.m.
Representatives from TGH will be available to test blood pressure, blood glucose and cholesterol. A pharmacist will be available to answer your questions.
The Florida Blood Mobile will be attending and giving out t-shirts for blood donations.
There will be free hot dogs and snacks.
The ROL Silver Steppers (Seniors Line Dancing Team) will give demonstrations at 10 and 11 a.m.
Reserve a space in the yard sale by calling the church office 643-3848.
A Gift For Families Of The Fields
A state-of-the art child-care center for children of strawberry pickers and other low-income farm workers welcomed its first children on October 31.
The new $3.6 million, 15,000-sq. ft. center triples the capacity of Redlands Christian Migrant Association (RCMA) in Dover. Some 70 children attended; a number that could swell to 172 by the peak of the area’s strawberry harvest in February.
Since 1995, RCMA has operated a child-care center nearby that accommodates 88 children. It has maintained the longest waiting lists among the 68 centers that RCMA operates statewide. RCMA plans to move the older center, a cluster of modular buildings, to a rear corner of the six-acre home of the new center. It will reopen there.
RCMA’s operations in Dover are funded by the federal Migrant & Seasonal Head Start program, which focuses on families that migrate for the summer harvests, or work in seasonal agriculture.
The Immokalee-based RCMA is Florida’s largest nonprofit child-care provider. Founded in Homestead in 1965, RCMA expanded to Ruskin, in Hillsborough County, in 1974 at the urging of a Catholic nun. Visit www.rcma.net/.
What’s Happening At Congregation Beth Shalom
Welcome the Sabbath at Congregation Beth Shalom on Friday evenings at 7:45 p.m. Oneg (nosh and mingle) follows services. All are welcome.
Page Turners – On Monday, November 21 from 6-7:30 p.m., join in for conversation and lite dinner as The Ladies Auxiliary by Tova Mirvis is discussed. Her first novel speaks to the Jewish community in Memphis, Tennessee.
Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon. Call 681-6547.
Help For Quitting Tobacco
Quitting tobacco isn’t easy. Finding help should be. Tobacco Free Florida offers free tools and services to help you get started. Free Community worksite and clinic groups will be offered, with programs covering all forms of tobacco. Free Nicotine replacement patches, gum and lozenges will be available, while supplies last and if medically appropriate. Classes will be available at: Thursday, December 1 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of College Hill, 3838 N. 29th St. in Tampa, Monday, December 12 from 5:30-7:30 at USF – Area Health Education Center, 3535 Fletcher Ave., Ste. MDT 1400 in Tampa, and Tuesday, December 13 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Robert W. Saunders Library, 1505 Nebraska Ave. in Tampa.
Pre-registration is required by calling 974-7889. For additional classes, visit www.ahectobacco.com/calendar.
Adopt A Pet Event At Floor & Decor
A Pet Adoption event will be held on Saturday, November 19 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Floor and Decor Store, 10059 E. Adamo Dr. in Brandon. Come out and give a deserving pet their forever home. This adoption event supports Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center.
Donations accepted: towels, fleece material or small fleece cat blankets, quick snap dog collars, cat scratchers, sturdy leashes (no retractables), Dentastix brand dog treats, Kong brand toys, dog harnesses, milk bones, ping pong balls and other waterproof cat toys, dry and canned food for dogs, cats, puppies and kittens, peanut butter, honey, broth, and unscented baby wipes.
