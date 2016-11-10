Holiday Concerts, Craft Sale, Holiday Pot Luck Lunch & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Plant City Community Chorale Presents Holiday Concert
The Plant City Community Chorale will present its annual Believe! A Christmas Concert on Saturday, December 10th, 7:30 PM, at Eastside Baptist Church, 1318 E. Calhoun St., Plant City. This annual Christmas presentation is once again sponsored by Hopewell Funeral & Memorial Gardens.
In addition to time-honored classics such as O Holy Night, Have Yourself a Merry Christmas, and White Christmas, the concert will include the beloved Spanish carol, A La Nanita Nana and the sprightly Catalan dance carol, Fum, Fum, Fum.
Under the direction of Claudia Bolano Becerra, the Chorale continues to grow both musically and in numbers, promising to make your spirit bright this Christmas.
Tickets are available at www.pccchorale.org/buy-tickets/ or call 813-417-2808.
Concert Band Presents Christmas Concert In Brandon
A Christmas Concert will be presented by the Eastern Hillsborough Community Band (EHCB) on Thursday, December 15 at 7 p.m. at New Hope United Methodist Church, Logan Hall, 115 Knights Ave. in Brandon.
A $5 suggested donation requested. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. the night of the concert. Reservations are not required. For more information, emailinfo@ehcb.org, visit www.ehcb.org or call 569-1771.
Annual Holiday Pot Luck Lunch At Brandon Community Center
The Brandon Community Center is hosting its Annual Holiday Pot Luck Lunch. The event will feature local entertainment from church choruses, elementary schools, local musicians, and community residents. Please come and share the holidays on Friday December 9. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. with coffee. Entertainment begins at 10 a.m., and lunch is served at 11 a.m. Please sign up at 502 E. Sadie St. or call 636-8179 for more details.
Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular Live
Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular comes to Amalie® Arena on Friday, December 2 at 7:30 p.m. This fun-filled family holiday event features the cast of Cirque Musica together with all-time favorite holiday songs performed by a live orchestra. It is a concert and visual experience where audiences journey into a world of high-flying adventure with amazing acrobats, aerialists, and holiday cheer. The show blends the spell-binding grace and dare-devil athleticism of today’s greatest circus performers with the sensory majesty of the greatest holiday music of all time.
Tickets are available at the McDonald’s® Ticket Office at AMALIE Arena, Ticketmaster outlets and at Ticketmaster.com. Order tickets by calling 800-745-3000. Ticket prices are $25, $35, $55 and $85. Prices do not include facility fee or service charges. Group discounts available by calling 301-6900.
Visit amaliearena.com or call 301-2500 for more information.
Kappa Kappa Brandon Chapter Accepting New Members
Kappa Delta Phi Sorority is a national organization dedicated to providing opportunities and experiences that inspire women to greatness. Several fundraisers are held annually to benefit charities in the Brandon area. Each month features a different social where members get to have fun while catching up with their fellow sisters.
Brandon chapter of Kappa Kappa is looking for new members to join. Please call Lily Barney at 681-6006.
First Annual Holiday Craft & Gift Sale
The first annual Holiday Craft & Gift Sale for Four Sisters Crafts and Such will take place on Saturday, November 19 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at 1317 Borden Ct. in Valrico. Come and check out a large selection of unique handmade holiday gift ideas at affordable prices. Homemade items, such as quilts, aprons, pot holders, casserole carriers, dish cloths, hair accessories, jewelry, handmade greeting cards and more.
Picture Yourself At The Florida State Fair
The Florida State Fair Authority invites people across the state and beyond to “Picture Yourself at the Florida State Fair” – the theme for the 2017 event, slated for February 9-20.
“We want both loyal patrons and those who have not yet experienced the Fair to join us in making memories that will last a lifetime,” said Cheryl Flood, executive director of the Florida State Fair Authority.
The Fair Authority also has confirmed that the Country Gold tour once again will be returning to the Fair in 2017. A fan favorite, the 2017 concerts will boast some of the biggest names to join the tour, including Johnny Lee, Bobby Bare, the Gatlin Brothers and Marty Haggard (son of the legendary Merle Haggard), as well as Leroy Van Dyke of “Auctioneer” and “Walk on By” fame. Tickets for the 2017 Fair and the Country Gold Tour go on sale December 1.
For more information, visit www.FloridaStateFair.com or follow the Fair on Facebook and Twitter.
