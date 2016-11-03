Local Farmer’s Markets In FishHawk Area Feature Produce, Gifts And More

By Kate Quesada
Residents of the FishHawk area can once again pick up delicious produce, home-made products and tasty treats close to home every month now that the FishHawk Sunday Market at Park Square and the The Chapel Market of FishHawk are open for the season.
FishHawk Market Day takes place on the first Sunday of every month at Park Square from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. from October to May with this month’s market taking place on November 6. According to FishHawk Ranch Homeowner’s Association Coordinator Susan Parvin, the market hosts up to 40 varying vendors each month, with many that have been consistent since the market first opened in 2009.
“Our vendors offer food and drinks from coffee and smoothies to cupcakes and hand-made products from body washes and soaps to hair bows and wreaths,” said Parvin. “
Brian Watchtler with Brooklyn Knish has been at the market since the beginning. He sells made-from-scratch traditional Eastern European pastries. “It has always been a great market for us,” said Watchtler, who travels from Clearwater every month to participate. “The community really comes out and supports the market.”
For more information on Market Day and its vendors, call 657-6629. The market takes place in Park Square, located at 16132 Churchview Dr. in Lithia. Visit www.brooklynknish.com to learn more about Brooklyn Knish.
The first Chapel at FishHawk Market will take place on Saturday, November 5 from 1-5 p.m. The market will also be open for business December 3 and January 7, 2017 offering goods from more than 30 local small businesses. According to organizer Angela Dull, vendors will offer products and services such as jewelry, home and holiday decor, clothing, hair accessories, candles and fragrances, essential oils, educational services and more.
“So many more new vendors are joining us, and women are helping and encouraging women,” said Angela Dull, event organizer.
“Come out to start your Christmas shopping early while supporting stay at home moms.”
The market, located at 6026 Churchside Dr. in Lithia, is currently at capacity for vendors, but to be added to a wait list, contact Dull at angiedull@aol.com or call 863-860-6167.
November 3, 2016
Local Farmer’s Markets In FishHawk Area Feature Produce, Gifts And More
By Kate Quesada
Residents of the FishHawk area can once again pick up delicious produce, home-made products and tasty treats close to home every month now that the FishHawk Sunday Market at Park Square and the The Chapel Market of FishHawk are open for the season.
FishHawk Market Day takes place on the first Sunday of every month at Park Square from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. from October to May with this month’s market taking place on November 6. According to FishHawk Ranch Homeowner’s Association Coordinator Susan Parvin, the market hosts up to 40 varying vendors each month, with many that have been consistent since the market first opened in 2009.
“Our vendors offer food and drinks from coffee and smoothies to cupcakes and hand-made products from body washes and soaps to hair bows and wreaths,” said Parvin. “
Brian Watchtler with Brooklyn Knish has been at the market since the beginning. He sells made-from-scratch traditional Eastern European pastries. “It has always been a great market for us,” said Watchtler, who travels from Clearwater every month to participate. “The community really comes out and supports the market.”
For more information on Market Day and its vendors, call 657-6629. The market takes place in Park Square, located at 16132 Churchview Dr. in Lithia. Visit www.brooklynknish.com to learn more about Brooklyn Knish.
The first Chapel at FishHawk Market will take place on Saturday, November 5 from 1-5 p.m. The market will also be open for business December 3 and January 7, 2017 offering goods from more than 30 local small businesses. According to organizer Angela Dull, vendors will offer products and services such as jewelry, home and holiday decor, clothing, hair accessories, candles and fragrances, essential oils, educational services and more.
“So many more new vendors are joining us, and women are helping and encouraging women,” said Angela Dull, event organizer.
“Come out to start your Christmas shopping early while supporting stay at home moms.”
The market, located at 6026 Churchside Dr. in Lithia, is currently at capacity for vendors, but to be added to a wait list, contact Dull at angiedull@aol.com or call 863-860-6167.
By Kate Quesada Activities, Bloomingdale/FishHawk, Community No comments