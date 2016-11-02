The Master Chorale Of Tampa Bay Presents Making Spirits Bright At Tampa Theatre

By Kathy L. Collins
Enjoy a festive evening of holiday choral music as The Master Chorale of Tampa Bay presents Making Spirits Bright on Saturday, December 3 at 3 p.m. at the historic Tampa Theatre’s stage. The Master Chorale will be conducted by Joseph Holt, and the performance will also feature The Master Chorale Ensemble Singers, conducted by Deah McReynolds. The concert will feature organ, brass quintet and percussion.
You can expect to hear holiday favorites including God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen; The Chanukah Song; Hark! The Herald Angel; O Holy Night; and We Need A Little Christmas.
Tickets to Making Spirits Bright are $20 (plus service fee) and are available at the Tampa Theatre Box Office located at 711 N. Franklin St. in downtown Tampa and at www.tampatheatre.org.
Beryl B. Byles, a singer with The Master Chorale said, “Expect to get into the Christmas spirit early this year with the gorgeous melodies and touching lyrics of this concert of The Master Chorale of Tampa Bay. You will experience a gift for your soul in the process.”
The Master Chorale has been hailed as one of the country’s finest choirs. The Master Chorale of Tampa Bay has consistently delivered some of the most profoundly moving music performances in the area. The group is committed to advancing the art of choral music by performing great works of the past, commissioning and performing new literature and sharing the job and power of choral music with new and existing audiences and singers.
The Master Chorale was founded in 1979 by Dr. Robert Summer. The Master Chorale is an auditioned, highly-select 150 voice volunteer chorus. In addition to performing 15 to 20 traditional concerts on an annual basis, The Master Chorale has internationally distributed recordings, important commissions from contemporary compositional powerhouses, and performs a variety of outreach and education activities throughout the Tampa Bay area.
The Master Chorale is the Principal Chorus of the Florida Orchestra and is Artist-in-Residence as the College of the Arts School of Music at the University of South Florida.
For more information, please visit www.masterchorale.com.
