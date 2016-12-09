Eye On Business: December Valrico 2016

By Michelle Colesanti
Current Chiropractic Celebrates One Year
Dr. Annie Apatiga and Dr. Theodore Dragoo are celebrating Current Chiropractic’s one year anniversary. They are humbled by how quickly the local community welcomed them. “There is no way we would have been able to do it without so much support from the local chambers, organizations, small businesses and residents.”
Dr. Apatiga and Dragoo love serving the community and giving hope to many that have none, and pride themselves on providing a unique and individualized approach to patient care. In order to provide this, the doctors perform one of the most thorough and comprehensive exams possible to help determine the cause of their patients issues instead of just symptom control. The doctors take the time with their patients necessary to find long term solutions and also determine any and all behaviors patients are performing that negatively affect their health.
Current Chiropractic is located at 3432 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. For more information, call 603-4466 or visit www.currenthealthuc.com.
Black Rock Bar + Grill Now In Brandon
Black Rock Bar + Grill opened its doors October 27, 2010 in Hartland, Michigan, a small town in a very tightly bonded community. It brought an Australian-style dining experience unlike any other.
By pairing family recipes, a 755-degree volcanic stone, and a love for food, the Morganroth family knew they were a perfect fit for the restaurant industry; however, they had no prior restaurant experience, working only off their dream of what Black Rock could become. With a very determined family and help from the community, Black Rock grew into something remarkable. To learn more about Black Rock Bar & Grill, visit www.blackrockrestaurants.com.
Black Rock Bar + Grill is located at 804 Providence Rd. in Brandon. Call 445-4111.
Investors Sought For Blink Fitness Franchise Expansion
New York-based Blink Fitness is planning franchise expansion into Florida with sights set on targeted communities across Hillsborough and Sarasota Counties, including Tampa, Sarasota, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, Plant City and more. With nearly 50 corporate locations already open in New York/New Jersey, the fitness chain is aiming to open 15-20 franchise clubs in the area and is currently seeking qualified franchise investors to open one or multiple locations.
For more information about the Blink Fitness franchise opportunity, visit blinkfranchising.com.
Edward Jones Financial Advisor Moves To New Office
Melissa L. Haskins of the financial services firm Edward Jones recently moved to a new office at 1068 E. Bloomingdale Ave. (Plaza Bella), in Brandon. Haskins, who has been a financial advisor since 2013 said, “We are excited about our new location, and we are eager for our clients to visit us.”
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company, provides financial services for individual investors in the United States and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the types of investment options offered to the location of branch offices, is designed to cater to individual investors in the communities in which they live and work. The firm’s 14,000-plus financial advisors work directly with nearly seven million clients.
For more information, please call 685-5294. Visit www.edwardjones.com.
A $1640 check was presented to breast cancer patient Sherry Newton-Jackson on November 8 by Paula Gaskin and Joyce Baker.
Check Presented By Music Showcase For Breast Cancer Patient
Music Showcase awarded proceeds from month-long fundraising efforts in October to a 39-year-old breast cancer patient. The check totaling $1640 was presented to Sherry Newton-Jackson on November 8 by Paula Gaskin and Joyce Baker. Jackson is a single mother with two children who has undergone a double mastectomy with chemotherapy and radiation. She hasn’t been able to work since April due to her many doctor appointments and treatments. She is struggling to keep up with her mortgage payments and other bills.
Music Showcase would like to thank its patrons for their help in raising these funds. For more information on Music Showcase, visit www.musicshowcaseonline.com.
Keep Math Skills Sharp And Build Confidence This Holiday Season With Math Enrichment
The most wonderful time of the year is here once again, and with holiday cheer come many lighthearted opportunities for math learning. “The holidays are the perfect time for parents to show their children the many practical applications of math outside of the typical classroom environment,” said Becky McDaniels, Owner of the Mathnasium of Brandon franchise. Encourage kids to explore math in their everyday lives while keeping their skills fresh with these positive, low-pressure enrichment activities such as cooking and baking, gift shopping, decorating and holiday crafts, family game nights, holiday travels: stave off boredom in transit and keep your child busy with activity books and games that involve math.
As you explore math over the holidays, “remember to keep it light,” McDaniels said. “Winter break is a time for kids to step away from academic responsibilities and celebrate with family and friends. Focus on exploring concepts, practicing skills, and expanding knowledge.
The proprietary Mathnasium Method™ is the result of 40+ years of hands-on instruction and research. Contact: Becky McDaniels at 655-6284. Visit brandon@mathnasium.com.
Multiple Services Offered By Armor Guard Painting & Coating, LLC
Armor Guard Painting & Coating is a full service painting company offering interior and exterior painting and coatings. The painting/coating of tile roofs, pool decks, garage floors and driveways are offered along with other services for interior including wall paper removal, popcorn removal, drywall repairs and texture.
Free in-home inspections are offered along with a free written estimate. There are written warranties on all work and special discounts are offered for veterans and seniors. Online specials from $250 to $550 off are offered. Visit www.armorguard.net for more details. Ask about the “show home” discount as well. For information, call 727-501-1264 Monday to Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
December 9, 2016
Eye On Business: December Valrico 2016
By Michelle Colesanti
Current Chiropractic Celebrates One Year
Dr. Annie Apatiga and Dr. Theodore Dragoo are celebrating Current Chiropractic’s one year anniversary. They are humbled by how quickly the local community welcomed them. “There is no way we would have been able to do it without so much support from the local chambers, organizations, small businesses and residents.”
Dr. Apatiga and Dragoo love serving the community and giving hope to many that have none, and pride themselves on providing a unique and individualized approach to patient care. In order to provide this, the doctors perform one of the most thorough and comprehensive exams possible to help determine the cause of their patients issues instead of just symptom control. The doctors take the time with their patients necessary to find long term solutions and also determine any and all behaviors patients are performing that negatively affect their health.
Current Chiropractic is located at 3432 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. For more information, call 603-4466 or visit www.currenthealthuc.com.
Black Rock Bar + Grill Now In Brandon
Black Rock Bar + Grill opened its doors October 27, 2010 in Hartland, Michigan, a small town in a very tightly bonded community. It brought an Australian-style dining experience unlike any other.
By pairing family recipes, a 755-degree volcanic stone, and a love for food, the Morganroth family knew they were a perfect fit for the restaurant industry; however, they had no prior restaurant experience, working only off their dream of what Black Rock could become. With a very determined family and help from the community, Black Rock grew into something remarkable. To learn more about Black Rock Bar & Grill, visit www.blackrockrestaurants.com.
Black Rock Bar + Grill is located at 804 Providence Rd. in Brandon. Call 445-4111.
Investors Sought For Blink Fitness Franchise Expansion
New York-based Blink Fitness is planning franchise expansion into Florida with sights set on targeted communities across Hillsborough and Sarasota Counties, including Tampa, Sarasota, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, Plant City and more. With nearly 50 corporate locations already open in New York/New Jersey, the fitness chain is aiming to open 15-20 franchise clubs in the area and is currently seeking qualified franchise investors to open one or multiple locations.
For more information about the Blink Fitness franchise opportunity, visit blinkfranchising.com.
Edward Jones Financial Advisor Moves To New Office
Melissa L. Haskins of the financial services firm Edward Jones recently moved to a new office at 1068 E. Bloomingdale Ave. (Plaza Bella), in Brandon. Haskins, who has been a financial advisor since 2013 said, “We are excited about our new location, and we are eager for our clients to visit us.”
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company, provides financial services for individual investors in the United States and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the types of investment options offered to the location of branch offices, is designed to cater to individual investors in the communities in which they live and work. The firm’s 14,000-plus financial advisors work directly with nearly seven million clients.
For more information, please call 685-5294. Visit www.edwardjones.com.
A $1640 check was presented to breast cancer patient Sherry Newton-Jackson on November 8 by Paula Gaskin and Joyce Baker.
Check Presented By Music Showcase For Breast Cancer Patient
Music Showcase awarded proceeds from month-long fundraising efforts in October to a 39-year-old breast cancer patient. The check totaling $1640 was presented to Sherry Newton-Jackson on November 8 by Paula Gaskin and Joyce Baker. Jackson is a single mother with two children who has undergone a double mastectomy with chemotherapy and radiation. She hasn’t been able to work since April due to her many doctor appointments and treatments. She is struggling to keep up with her mortgage payments and other bills.
Music Showcase would like to thank its patrons for their help in raising these funds. For more information on Music Showcase, visit www.musicshowcaseonline.com.
Keep Math Skills Sharp And Build Confidence This Holiday Season With Math Enrichment
The most wonderful time of the year is here once again, and with holiday cheer come many lighthearted opportunities for math learning. “The holidays are the perfect time for parents to show their children the many practical applications of math outside of the typical classroom environment,” said Becky McDaniels, Owner of the Mathnasium of Brandon franchise. Encourage kids to explore math in their everyday lives while keeping their skills fresh with these positive, low-pressure enrichment activities such as cooking and baking, gift shopping, decorating and holiday crafts, family game nights, holiday travels: stave off boredom in transit and keep your child busy with activity books and games that involve math.
As you explore math over the holidays, “remember to keep it light,” McDaniels said. “Winter break is a time for kids to step away from academic responsibilities and celebrate with family and friends. Focus on exploring concepts, practicing skills, and expanding knowledge.
The proprietary Mathnasium Method™ is the result of 40+ years of hands-on instruction and research. Contact: Becky McDaniels at 655-6284. Visit brandon@mathnasium.com.
Multiple Services Offered By Armor Guard Painting & Coating, LLC
Armor Guard Painting & Coating is a full service painting company offering interior and exterior painting and coatings. The painting/coating of tile roofs, pool decks, garage floors and driveways are offered along with other services for interior including wall paper removal, popcorn removal, drywall repairs and texture.
Free in-home inspections are offered along with a free written estimate. There are written warranties on all work and special discounts are offered for veterans and seniors. Online specials from $250 to $550 off are offered. Visit www.armorguard.net for more details. Ask about the “show home” discount as well. For information, call 727-501-1264 Monday to Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
By Michelle Colesanti Business, Valrico No comments