Hot Off The Christian News Wire: December 2016

By Kelly Wise Valdes
Cubs Player Share’s His Faith
Chicago Cubs player, Ben Zobrist, has been given some incredible opportunities in his baseball career. Last year, he won a World Series title with the Kansas City Royals, and this year he was instrumental in the Cub’s World Series win for the first time since 1908.
“We know that as a Christian athlete, people are watching, and so we want to be the best example we can be and show that we are different – that Christ has changed our lives,” Zobrist said in 2013. “But at the same time, I want people to know that grace is for everyone. We all need grace. We all need Christ.
Zobrist was starting player for every game in the 2016 World Series between the Cubs and the Cleveland Indians. He is listed as a second baseman, but also plays other positions. His wife, Julianna Zobrist, is a Christian musician, and Zobrist uses her song “Alive” as his walk-up song. Julianna Zobrist could be seen closely watching Ben at bat during the World Series.
The couple has written a book together about their Christian faith and career journeys titled Double Play which can be purchased through www.christianbook.com.
Support Charity Through Christian Retailer
Christian online retailer SonGear.com has launched a platform that allows customers to support the cause of their choice while shopping. SonGear provides shoppers with the ability to choose from nine different Christian causes as they shop. The customer’s cause of choice will then be given a charitable donation of 2.5% of the purchase price directly from SonGear, without increasing purchase price. This is on top of 10% of profits that SonGear donates annually toward Christian charities around the world.
Causes supported include human trafficking, hunger, education, disaster relief, crisis pregnancy and several others. In addition, customers can register their church to be a recipient of the charitable giving.
The Christian retail market represents more than $5 billion in annual sales in the US. SonGear is a socially-marketed online store featuring custom Christian jewelry, apparel and gifts. For more information on SonGear, visit SonGear.com.
New App Connects People In Prayer
In a time when prayer is so important, PrayWithMe is a place where Christians can connect worldwide to share in each other’s prayer needs. PrayWithMe is a safe place where users can request prayers, share prayers, pray for someone and connect with other Christians around the world.
This app provides a faith-baed place for everyone to love and support each other. PrayWithMe embraces users from over 200 countries, and receives millions of prayers. The PrayWithMe family strives to create the most loving, faithful and supportive community on the web.
PrayWithMe is available on all iOS and Android devices. PrayWithMe is a free, ad-supported app. For more information, email support@praywithme.com or visit www.praywithme.com.
December 2, 2016
Hot Off The Christian News Wire: December 2016
