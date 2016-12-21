Mid Week Middle And High School Aged Youth Group Programs

By Amanda Boston
Middle and High School Programs
Bay Life Church presents Middle School Wednesdays on Wednesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Bay Life Student Center, located at 1017 Kingsway Rd., Brandon. The program is designed for middle school students to interact though games, team competition, and small group Bible study. Groups are age and gender specific to be intentional in reaching and equipping students for the Kingdom of God. For more information, contact middle school pastor, Brian Pete at bpete@baylife.org.
Bay Life Church hosts LIFT, a high school ministry on Sunday nights from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at the Bay Life Student Center, located at 1017 Kingsway Rd., Brandon. High school students gather to LIFT up mighty God in worship through song and the teaching of God’s Word. For more information, contact high school pastor, Shane Drury at sdrury@baylife.org.
Boyette Springs Church of God, located at 12114 Boyette Rd, Riverview, offers Journey Student Ministries for grades 6th through 12th on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.mybscog.org or contact Dr. Richard Dixon at 671-0086.
FishHawk Fellowship Church hosts Encounter on Wednesday nights from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., located at 15326 Fishhawk Blvd., Lithia in buildings A and B. The program is for middle school and high school students. Activities include worship, games, a Bible message, and then small groups discussion about faith in Jesus. For more information, visit www.fishhawkfc.org or contact the student pastor, Chris Greenwood at CGreenwood@fishhawkfc.org.
Grace Community United Methodist Church, located at 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. Lithia, hosts Refuge, a student ministry on Sundays evenings. The program focuses on intentional games, music, and biblical message with age and gender appropriate discussion groups. For middle school ages, it meets from 6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., and for high school ages, it meets from 7:45 p.m. to 9 p.m. with both groups meeting collectively in the café from 7:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. For more information, contact Greg Rusch at 695-6938 or greg@mygraceumc.com.
Journey Church of Brandon presents CROSSROADS, a Student Ministry for grades 6th through 12th. The group meets on Sundays from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Journey Church, located on 1310 John Moore Rd., Brandon. The focus is to empower students with the word of God to lead them in and through the crossroads of youth and adulthood. Activities include lesson time, games, worship and fellowship. For more information, you can contact youth leader, Devin Platt at 417-7805 or youth assistant, Denise Graf at 765-4642.
Kings Avenue Baptist Church hosts ELEVATE, a ministry for students in middle and high school meeting on Wednesday from 6:45 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The church also holds AWANA Trek from 7:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. for middle school students. All students meet in the in the church’s fellowship hall, located at 2602 S. Kings Ave. Brandon. For further information, contact John and Melanie McRae at 361-7991.
St. Anne Catholic Church, located at 106 11th Ave. NE, Ruskin, presents Saints in Training youth group for 6th through 12th grade on Thursdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Faith Formation Annex Room 2. Its main goal is to help teens grow in their relationship with Jesus through weekly Bible study and discussion. The group participates in fundraisers, and events at the Parish and throughout the community. For more information, contact Lauren Couglin, the youth ministry coordinator at youth@saintanneruskin.org or visit http://youth73.wixsite.com/stanneruskinyouth.
Young Life is a youth group for high school students and meets on Mondays in student homes throughout the Fishhawk area from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Join in for friendships, fun games, worship songs, giveaways, and time with Jesus. For more information, contact Greg Rusch at 695-6938 or greg@mygraceumc.com.
