December 6, 2016
RobZ Celebrates 10 Years in Valrico
By Kate Quesada
With the holidays fast approaching, it is time to start thinking about New Year’s fitness resolutions and Rob Zulkoski and his staff at RobZFitness want to help.
For the first time in the business’ 10 years in Valrico, Zulkoski is promoting a discount to new clients who sign up for fitness services before the New Year.
“I am offering a 25 percent discount for signing up before the New Year because time slots fill up once the holidays hit,” said Zulkoski who has helped thousands of clients reach their weight loss and fitness goals over the last 10 years.
Zulkoski’s 2,400 sq. ft. studio, located in the Stein Mart and Fresh Market-anchored Lithia Crossings plaza on Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, offers personal and group fitness training, with aerobic classes such as BODYPUMP, Step, Boot Camp, CXWORKS and Core.
“We are different from other services out there because all of our trainers have at least a four-year degree in Exercise Science and Wellness,” said Zulkoski who has 24 years of personal training experience. “Not only are our trainers extremely educated and experienced, but they really care about our clients. We know how to get them the results they really want.”
The RobZ Fitness Website, at www.Rob-Z-Fitness.com, documents more than 100 written and video testimonials from clients who have undergone a fitness journey with Zulkoski’s team. “These are people like you who live in the area and have trusted us to get them back into shape,” he said. “When people think of losing weight, we are the experts in the area.”
Valrico resident Bob Hendryx credits Zulkoski and his team with helping him lose 105 pounds in less than a year. “When I realized it was time for me to get healthy, Rob gave me a few options for getting started,” said Hendryx, who used a combination of healthy eating, cardio exercise and weight lifting workouts to start losing body fat and maintain a healthy weight. “I am now doing stair-climb training every Saturday at the Bank of America in Tampa, and I have started jogging two miles to the grocery store on Sundays. It has been interesting to see my progress change from merely a desire to lose weight a year ago to being fit, athletic and eating healthy.”
Visit www.Rob-Z-Fitness.com for healthy recipes, fitness tips and class and studio times. For more information, call 371-3700.
