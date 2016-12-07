With Arts & Entertainment Editor Kathy L. Collins
Spend some quality time this holiday season enjoying great music performed by local musicians at the Firehouse Pub at the Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin. The lineup for December is wonderfully diverse and certain to be enjoyed by one and all.
The Firehouse Cultural Center was proud to offer a free holiday concert in early December. The concert featured wonderful singers and musicians from East Bay High School, Apollo Beach Elementary School and Progress Village Middle Magnet School of the Arts. Attendees brought a new, unwrapped toy for a child in need.
“There is no better way to start the holidays than be listening to jazz played by Valerie with her signature saxophone and her ensemble.”
On Saturday, December 10 at 7:30 p.m., come see TBone Hamilton’s Big Easy Revue. The band is dedicated to the sounds of New Orleans. Their soul lifting sound will surely get you up and moving.
On Saturday, December 17 at 7:30 p.m. you can hear the unique sounds of T.C. Carr and the Bolts of Blue. T.C. Carr has earned a reputation as one of the premiere harmonica players in the U.S. and Europe. This is an original American Blues/Roots band that you will not want to miss.
Advance tickets for the musical shows are $18 for members and $23 for non-members. On the day of the show, tickets are $23 for members and $28 for non-members. Seating at the Firehouse Pub is communal. You are asked to arrive 30 minutes prior to the show. Adult beverages and refreshments are available.
The Firehouse Cultural Center is located at 101 1st Ave. NE in Ruskin. For information, please visit www.firehouseculturalcenter.org or call 645-7651.
The Firehouse Pub Offers Great Holiday Entertainment Close To Home
