Upcoming Event To Empower Women For Successful Living

Women wanting to become more successful in their daily lives will find plenty of helpful advice at Women’s Successful Living’s quarterly meeting and brunch on Saturday, January 7 from 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
The meeting will be held at The Event Gallery, located at 524 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon, and will feature keynote speaker Stacey Schieffelin, CEO and founder of YBF (your best friend) Beauty, LLC, is one of the founders of Women’s Leadership Live along with Debbie Saviano and Linda McMahon. Stacey was voted Woman Entrepreneur of the Year and one of Ladies’ Home Journal’s Power Women. Schieffelin inspires women on their journey to self-actualization and fulfillment using the power of inner and outer beauty.
Other guest speakers include Shannon Couturier with CoWork Landing, Patie Powers is a financial advisor with First Command Financial Services, Sandy Lee with Sandy Lee Coaching and Bonnie Karet previous owner of Art Monkey and co-founder/VP of Big Big World Project.
Group organizer Pearl Chiarenza, owner of Bodyworks Health & Wellness Center and Community Liaison for the Sylvia Thomas Center, will also speak about setting health goals for the New Year. The program will host a quarterly brunch to assist women who want to be more successful in all aspects of their life, by improving family relationships, finding financial success, building healthier bodies through proper nutrition and exercise, seeking spiritual support and enjoying personal pampering.
“As women we often put our family’s needs before ours and our mission is to teach women that to take care of our families we first must take care of ourselves,” said Chiarenza. “We want to provide women with the tools to help them live financially successful and healthier lives as well as empower women in our community.”
Ticket prices are $45 for early birds (purchased by December 26), $55 for regular admission and $60 at the door.
For more information about Women’s Successful Living, visit www.womenssuccessfulliving.com. To purchase tickets go to https://womenssuccessfulliving.eventbrite.com, contact Pearl Chiarenza at pearl@womenssuccessfulliving.com or call 449-3308.
