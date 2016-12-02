Your Monthly Catch Local Happenings In Our Community: December 2016

Celebrate The Birth of Jesus At Lighthouse Revival Center
A Lighthouse Christmas Presents: An Offering To The Newborn King on Friday, December 9 at 7 p.m. This is a musical production to celebrate the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ.
Christmas of Hope will take place on Friday, December 16 at 6 p.m. A special Christmas service with a delicious dinner served immediately after, gifts given by Santa Claus to kids between the ages of 2-10 (children must be present), then receive a packed food basket to take home.
Lighthouse Revival Center is located at 7211 S. 78th St. in Riverview. For more information, call 677-5220 or visit www.lrcchurch.com.
Christmas Cookie Sale & Silent Auction Benefits Family Promise
Enjoy some holiday cookies while helping Family Promise. A Christmas Cookie Sale and Silent Auction will take place on Saturday, December 3 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday, December 4 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club, located at 213 N Knights Ave. in Brandon.
All Proceeds will benefit Family Promise of Greater Brandon. For more information, contact Edwina Reddick at 681-6170 or 551-7792.
The Spirit of Christmas Is Luncheon Topic For Brandon Christian Women’s Connection
Join in at the Brandon Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon Spirit of Christmas to celebrate the season together and enjoy a children’s bell choir and tips from its chef. It is on Monday December 12 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bell Shoals Baptist Church’s Special Event Center, 2102 Bell Shoals Rd.
The cost is $15. First time guests pay $10. No membership is required and this is a nondenominational event. Please make a reservation by Monday, December 5 with Lillie at 740-0098.
Concert Band Presents Christmas Concert In Brandon
The community is invited to a Christmas Concert presented by the Eastern Hillsborough Community Band (EHCB) on Thursday, December 15 at 7 p.m. at New Hope United Methodist Church, Logan Hall, 115 Knights Ave. in Brandon.
There is a $5 suggested donation at the door. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. the night of the concert. Reservations are not required.
EHCB is a full-sized concert band that has been entertaining the Tampa Bay area since 2009. For more information, emailinfo@ehcb.org, visit www.ehcb.org or call 569-1771.
Plant City Community Chorale Presents Holiday Concert
The Plant City Community Chorale will present its annual Believe! A Christmas Concert on Saturday, December 10 at 7:30 p.m.at Eastside Baptist Church, which is located at 1318 E. Calhoun St. in Plant City. This annual Christmas presentation is once again sponsored by Hopewell Funeral & Memorial Gardens
In addition to time-honored classics such as O Holy Night, Have Yourself a Merry Christmas, and White Christmas, the concert will include the beloved Spanish carol, A La Nanita Nana and the sprightly Catalan dance carol, Fum, Fum, Fum.
Under the direction of Claudia Bolano Becerra, the Chorale continues to grow both musically and in numbers, promising to make your spirit bright this Christmas.
Tickets are available at www.pccchorale.org , from any Chorale member, or call 417-2808.
G3 & B.A.M. Present One-Day Youth Camp
G3 (Give God the Glory) and B.A.M. (Believe, Achieve, Maximize) organizations are partnering to offer a one-day youth sports camp to kids in 1st through 8th grade. The camp runs from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and will feature essential workshops that expand on athletics, nutrition, and technology.
The Sports Camp will take place at Exalted Word Ministries Church, located at 2808 S. Kingsway Rd. in Seffner. The cost is $30 per child which includes a meal and camp shirt. To register, visit http://g3daycamp.eventbrite.com or email g3lifeapps@gmail.com or call 489-5714.
Candlelight Celebration At Hillsboro Memorial
On Sunday, December 11 at 6 p.m., the Hillsborou Memorial Funeral Home, 2323 W. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon, will host a Candlelight Celebration.
According to Christopher Murray, Family Service Manager, “The holiday season can be a particularly difficult time of year for families that have experienced a loss. The ceremony gives families an opportunity to celebrate the life and legacy of their loved one while also bringing other families coping in similar situation together.
Refreshments will be served. Please RSVP at 689-8121.
