Eye On Business: 2017 February Bloomingdale/FishHawk

By Michelle Colesanti
Kids Raise $35,000.00 For Schools Nationwide
The Greater Brandon Area students in grades 2 to 5 put their math skills on display, earning money for local schools and winning prizes for themselves in the Mathnasium of Brandon 2016 TriMathlon math competition. By participating in the event, Mathnasium TriMathlon contestants nationwide raised a total of $35,000 to benefit schools across the country.
The top three Mathnasium of Brandon winners in each grade were:
Grade 5: Jackson Simoneau, Valrico Academy -1st Place; Christian Arango, Boyette Springs Elementary – 2nd Place, Meera Nair, Grace Christian School – 3rd Place.
Grade 4: Tyler Weeks, Valrico Academy – 1st Place, Arjun Ramachandran, Pride Elementary – 2nd Place, Ananda Ravinder, Heritage Elementary – 3rd Place.
Grade 3: Sebastian Koontz, Valrico Academy – 1st Place, Nathan Simoneau, Valrico Academy – 2nd Place, Rohan Dash, Turner Elementary – 3rd Place.
Grade 2: Brennen Osterberger, Valrico Academy – 1st Place, Jaiden Walton, Valrico Academy – 2nd Place, Chance Fowler, Valrico Academy – 3rd Place.
For information on Mathnasium of Brandon, please contact Becky McDaniels at 655-6284) or brandon@mathnasium.com. Visit www.mathnasium.com/Brandon.
Doretha Edgecomb To Be Honored At YMCA Signature Event
Former Hillsborough County School Board Member Doretha Edgecomb will receive the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA’s 2017 Community Impact Award on Thursday, February 16 at 6 p.m. The Regions Community Impact Dinner will be emceed by 10 News WTSP News Anchor Reginald Roundtree at the Pepin’s Hospitality Centre at 4121 N. 50th St. in Tampa. Nearly 500 guests will enjoy dinner, awards presentations and videos showcasing the Tampa YMCA’s real impact on community members.
Also during the event, Tampa Y Governance Board Vice-Chair Jennifer Murphy will receive the Red Triangle Award, given to volunteers whose leadership, dedicated service and devotion to the mission have made significant and lasting impact on the Tampa Y. In addition, 15 Center Volunteers of the Year will be recognized. Special dignitaries will be in attendance, including elected officials from Hillsborough and Pasco counties.
A gift of $2,500 or more to the Tampa YMCA entitles donors to host a table of eight. To make a donation and RSVP for the Regions Community Impact Dinner, contact virginia.liddell@tampaymca.org or 224-9622 ext. 1281.
Dream Vacations Travel Franchise In Lithia Celebrates First Anniversary
Dream Vacations – JB Vacation Pros in Lithia, which is owned by Jenifer and Barry Breaux recently celebrated its first anniversary in January. Retiring after each having served 29 years in the Army, and because they love to travel, they decided to open up a travel franchise. Over the past 25 years, Jenifer and Barry have cruised more than eleven times and their travels have taken them to China, South Korea, Ghana, Germany, France, Morocco, Italy, Turkey, Greece, Luxembourg, Czech Republic, Grand Cayman, Cozumel, Bahamas, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Belize, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico to name just a few.
Over the past year, the Breaux have participated in extensive training and certification programs so they can better serve their customers. Both Jenifer and Barry have completed their Special Needs Certification, Group Travel Certification, and Royal Caribbean Cruise Line’s Autism Program training. Jenifer has also completed Royal Caribbean Cruise Line’s Expert Level training as well as receiving her Five Star Academy Certificate with Celebrity Cruise Lines. In addition, they recently attended the Dream Vacations National Conference aboard Carnival Vista to become educated on the latest developments in the cruise and travel industry so they can better serve their clients.
As a Dream Vacations franchise owner, the Breaux are part of the World Travel Holdings family of brands, one of the top travel retail networks in the world with incredible buying power with every major cruise line and many tour operators, resulting in exceptional low prices and exclusive offers such as upgrades, discounts and more.
For more information or to book a dream vacation with Dream Vacations, please call 667-7000 or visit www.JBVacationPros.com.
A Country Cat House Earns Esteemed 2016 Angie’s List Super Service Award
A Country Cat House has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award, reflecting an exemplary year of customer service to members of the local services marketplace and consumer review site in 2016.
This achievement is particularly significant as Angie’s List experienced unprecedented member growth in 2016. More than 1.6 million consumers, many of whom were eager to quickly hire highly qualified service pros, joined Angie’s List after the company added a new, free membership tier.
Angie’s List Super Service Award 2016 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include an “A” rating in overall grade, recent grade, and review period grade. The SSA winners must also be in good standing with Angie’s List, pass a background check and abide by Angie’s List operational guidelines.
A Country Cat House is located at 15501 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. Call 654-2287 or visit http://acountrycathousetampa.com/index2.html.
Amani Med Spa To Hold Open House For New Service
Come to Amani Med Spa on Thursday, February 2 from 5-7 p.m. to check out the newest service, Vanquish Silhouette, a Permanent Fat Removal Treatment.
Please RSVP at 685-6111. Amana is located at 3440 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico (in the Steinmart Plaza).
Community Affairs Dinner Hosted by the Community Roundtable
The Community Roundtable announces Jeff Eakins, Superintendent of Hillsborough County Schools, will be the keynote speaker at its Community Affairs Dinner, scheduled for Wednesday, February 22 at Center Place.
Seats are priced at $45 dollars or a table sponsorship is available. Cocktails begin at 6 p.m. and dinner starts promptly at 7 p.m. In addition to the speaker, a Greater Brandon area resident, charity, and high school senior will each be honored. Presentations are in three categories: Alice B. Tompkins Community Service Award – to a person providing exemplary service to the local community;
Non-Profit of the Year Award – to a charity having a positive impact in the Brandon area during the past year; and
Maureen Krzanowski Scholarship – presented to a graduating high school student dedicated to community service in addition to their academic accomplishments. To RSVP or for more information, please email Roundtable2008@aol.com or call 661-4350. Previous Award Banquet winners may be viewed at TheCommunityRoundtable.org.
Tampa Leadership Institute Coaching Provides Executive Coaching and More
Tampa Leadership Institute (TLI) Coaching focuses on where you are, where you want to be, and how best to get there. TLI coaching will help you be a better teammate, a better leader, and a better person.
Tampa Leadership Institute Seminars are designed to meet your needs through a small or large group, and length is determined by your goals and objectives, and available time on your calendar. They may be designed for new employees, established teams of professionals, or even C-level executives. TLI Leadership Seminars will focus on self-awareness, team building, developing trust, communication, values and value-based decision making, and developing others around you.
TLI will develop a program of leader training and education, self-development, and positional experience evaluations that will promote growth for each level of employee. The TLI philosophy asserts that every individual has leadership potential, and an organization is only as good as the programs they institute to develop the individual’s potential.
For more info, contact David Teeples at 571-217-7730 dateeps@gmail.com or visit www.tampaleadershipinstitute.com.
Holistic Medical Care Clinic Moves To New State of the Art Location in Brandon
Holistic Medical Care Clinic LLC now has a new central location in Brandon, serving all of Tampa Bay.
Located at 205 W. Morgan St. in Brandon, Holistic Medical Care Clinic will still offer best of class, excellent medical care utilizing integrative medicine, a blend of conventional/Western medicine and complementary therapies. It is a healing-oriented medicine that considers the whole person, including all aspects of lifestyle and emphasizes natural healing methods vs. pharmaco/chemical-based, invasive treatment modality.
Alternative natural procedures include hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) for wound care after plastic surgery or C-section scar recovery or brain neurogenesis; Prolozone/PRP therapy for quick back/shoulder or sports injury repair without the need for surgery; and Ultra-violet, intravenous (UV-IV) light therapy for hard to treat viral/bacterial infections; and Vit C IV ozone treatment as a complementary cancer treatment, among others.
Office Manager Sunny Sia said, “We’ve been successfully healing patients for the past three years at our Apollo Beach location and needed a bigger space to house our new state of the art ETC Bara-med XD hyperbaric oxygen chamber which will be on commission by the end of February.”
New patients are currently being accepted. Please call 398-0470 or visit http://holisticmedicalcare.net.
January 31, 2017
Eye On Business: 2017 February Bloomingdale/FishHawk
