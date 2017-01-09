Eye On Business: 2017 January Valrico

By Michelle Colesanti
Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Race Weekend Welcomes DICK’S Sporting Goods As Exclusive Sporting Goods Retailer
The Gasparilla Distance Classic Association, organizers of the annual Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic Race Weekend and Publix Too Good For Drugs Jr. Gasparilla Distance Classic announced a sponsorship agreement with Pittsburgh-based DICK’S Sporting Goods, a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories.
The 40th running of the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic, the Tampa Bay area’s largest running event, will be held February 25-26, and will include a 15K, 5K, Half Marathon and 8K, and will welcome 32,500 runners and walkers to Downtown Tampa.
In addition to hosting Gasparilla’s in-store registration at all DICK’S Tampa Bay Area stores on January 14, 15, 21 and 22, DICK’S will also participate in the ‘8 On Your Side Health & Fitness Expo,’ with activities for the thousands in attendance, held in the Tampa Convention Center.
Grand Re-Opening of Phoenix House Expands Capacity to Treat Substance Use Disorders
Phoenix House Florida hosted a ceremonial ribbon cutting celebrating the grand re-opening of its recently renovated outpatient facility for adolescents and adults in December 2016. The Heartwood Campus is located at 510 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon. A reception followed the ceremony and tours were available throughout the afternoon.
“To best meet the increased demand for treatment throughout Hillsborough County, Phoenix House’s location in this multifaceted medical complex allows us to double our treatment capacity as well as to expand our hours and programs to meet the unprecedented need for access to treatment by the diverse population we serve,” said Clinical Director Sonya Bufe.
Phoenix House is committed to promoting long-term health throughout our communities for individuals struggling with substance use disorders through an approach focused on all aspects of wellness−from prevention to recovery to physical fitness to emotional and psychological wellbeing.
Heartwood Campus’s location in this medical complex provides patients with access to additional healthcare resources and reinforces the fact that substance use disorder is a treatable biological brain disease from which patients can recover, while also reducing the stigma often associated with the disorder.
Phoenix House Heartwood Campus provides evidence-based outpatient and intensive outpatient substance use treatment to adolescents and adults, including whole health and wellness activities.
Services available include: comprehensive assessment; individual, group, and family counseling; psycho-educational therapy groups; case management; life-skills education; drug testing and recreational activities that teach people ways to have fun while sober. CARF-accredited programs offer individualized treatment protocols utilizing evidence-based practices to meet the needs of each patient.
For more information, visit www.phoenixhouse.org/locations/florida/brandon-center/ or call 844-517-2382.
Repair Your Home Damage In Time For The Holidays With Restoration One
Restoration One offers remediation and restoration of residential or commercial properties for damage caused by water, fire, smoke or mold. It is locally owned and operated by David and Heidi Adams. The business is licensed and insured. Trained and certified technician’s offer 24/7 emergency service.
For more information, call 888-466-8055. Visit www.restoration1.com/tampa-bay or www.facebook.com/Resto1TB.
T. Marie’s Sunday Market To Begin In January
Beginning Sunday, January 15, T. Marie’s will host a Sunday Market, which will be held between T. Marie’s Boutique and Walgreens in the tree/shaded area at 3407 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico (at Bloomingdale Ave.)
The market will then take place every Sunday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
T. Marie’s is looking for artisans and vendors to participate. Please call 530-0922 to reserve your space today or for more information and availability. Applications are also available in the store.
Teddy Bear Round-Up 2016
Partners in Allergy & Asthma Care partnered the first time this year with the Tampa Rough Riders. With offices in Valrico and Riverview, the allergy/asthma/immunology practice was able to collect donations of several teddy bears to be distributed to local children’s hospitals and other facilities. The hope is this becomes an annual tradition in the office and they can continue to give back to the community.
Ribbon Cutting Will Be Held at iFLY Tampa to Celebrate Opening
Join in for a ribbon cutting celebrating the opening of iFLY Tampa on Tuesday, January 17 at 11:30 a.m. Refreshments will be served. There will be demonstrations and more.
iFLY Tampa is located at 10654 Palm River Rd. in Tampa. For more information, call 773-4359 or visit https://www.iflyworld.com/tampa/.
Streamsong® Wine Dinner Experience
On Thursday, January 19, Streamsong® Resort invites you to join in for a premium wine dinner experience feature Plum Jack, CADE and Odette Wineries at SottoTerra™.
This event includes three of Napa Valley’s most acclaimed winemakers. Executive Chef Michael Ford and his skilled culinary team have created provocative food pairings highlighting the flavors and aromas of each vineyard. Scot Gaffney, Regional Manager for the wineries will co-host the evening sharing their winemaking philosophy and dedication to handcrafting luxury and ultra-premium wines.
The event will begin with a 6:30 p.m. reception followed by dinner at 7 p.m. Please make your reservations early as seating is limited. Call 855-242-7583.
Steamsong Resort is located at 1000 Streamsongs Dr. in Streamsong. For more information, visit www.streamsongresort.com.
Boating Tips Offered By Sea Tow Tampa Bay
Capt. John Bryan of Sea Tow in the Tampa Bay area sees all sorts of mistakes made by boaters and most of them are easily avoidable. He offers a few common ones that you can take measures not to make. Check the weather forecast and ask yourself if your vessel breaks down will you be safe. Anchoring in high winds can easily flood your boat or cause you to drift into damaging obstructions. Make sure your anchor is the right size for your boat and that you have enough line for it to set.
Have a method to determine your GPS location. If your vessel has navigation equipment, know how to use it in order to locate your position. If not you can download the Sea Tow app for free and it will give you your coordinates when you need them.
Have a way to call for help. If your vessel doesn’t have a radio make sure you have a method to charge your cell phone in case there is a delay in being able to locate and assist you.
Make sure you have at least 300 lumens of light to navigate with. Even though you might have planned to return before dark often it could be dark by the time an assistance vessel gets you underway again.
For more information on Sea Tow, call 727-547-1868 or visit www.seatow.com/local/tampabay/.
Lunch & Learn Will Help You Learn About Transition to Assisted Living
The Twin Creeks Assisted Living & Memory Care Community is coming soon to Riverview. The plan is to open in May 2017.
Now is the time to stay up-to-date about Twin Creeks and learn more how you or your loved one can reserve a premium location and apartment style and lock in 2016 rates.
On January 26 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., there will be a Lunch & Learn about “Having the Conversation” – Transitioning to Assisted Living. Come and discover what Twin Creeks could be for you or a loved one. It will take place at The Regent, 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview. Save your seat by Friday, January 20. Call 551-2333 or visit shane.potter@twincreeksretire.com.
January 9, 2017
Eye On Business: 2017 January Valrico
