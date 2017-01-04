Get Fit Anytime At Anytime Fitness

By Michelle Caceres
Army Veterans and FishHawk residents Monica and Ronald Rigaud chose Park Square to open their new Anytime Fitness location open 24 hours.
After Ronald and Monica Rigaud retired last year from impressive Army service careers, they began looking for a place to call home and civilian employment. The place to call home was simple: they moved their family from North Carolina to FishHawk Ranch. The second career was a little more challenging.
“Our original plan was for us both to find civilian jobs at MacDill but the options I was considering all had deployment requirements,” said Ronald. “I had already spent so much time away from my family while in the service and I didn’t want to miss any more of my kids’ milestones.”
That decision led to “Plan B”. After talking to a headhunter specializing in entrepreneurship, they decided to purchase an Anytime Fitness franchise. He opened the gym in Park Square in August.
“It seemed like such a great fit for us because fitness has always been an important part of life,” said Ronald. “And you can’t drive a couple blocks in FishHawk without seeing residents participating in some form of fitness activity.”
FishHawk resident Shirley Ann King has been a member of Anytime Fitness since it opened. “The gym is always clean and classes, especially spin, are fun and give me a great workout,” she said. “There is an added benefit that since it never closes I can work out anytime I want.”
Open 24 hours a day and 365 days a year, Anytime Fitness gyms are “always open” and through its reciprocity program one membership allows access to the more than 4,000 gyms worldwide.
Members receive a free fitness consult with a personal trainer, who will talk about goals and set up a personalized 30-day workout plan. Gym amenities include free weights, strength training and cardio machines, functional training, Silver Sneakers, personal training, corporate programs and group classes. The gym is also under video surveillance and panic buttons are located throughout.
Anytime Fitness’ staffed hours are Monday – Thursday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Rigauds also offer a “heroes rate”, a discount for military, veterans and their immediate families, first responders and their immediate families and teachers.
“I want people to come in here and get healthy,” said Ronald. “Fitness isn’t a fad; it should be a way of life.”
For more information visit www.anytimefitnesslithia.com or call 438-8474.
