By Kelly Wise Valdes
Passengers Star Chris Pratt on How He Became a Christian, Changed His Life
Actor Chris Pratt recently revealed how he became a Christian at a point of his life where he was going down another path. Pratt has become one of the busiest celebrities in Hollywood but feels confident talking about his faith in public. The actor recently revealed the unorthodox way he came to believe in Jesus Christ.
Pratt talked about living in a van on the beach in Hawaii when he was young, as he waited tables at a Bubba Gump Shrimp restaurant. During that time, he said he and his pals would send people to make alcohol runs to the store because they were not old enough to drink.
“I was sitting outside a grocery store … And a guy named Henry came up and recognized something in me that needed to be saved. He asked what I was doing that night, and I was honest.” Pratt told the stranger that he was planning on drinking and doing drugs at a party.
The stranger told Pratt, “Jesus told me to talk to you.” Over the next few days Pratt surprised his friends by declaring that he was going to change his life.
Pratt was the highest grossing actor of 2014. Pratt and his wife, actress Anna Faris, first opened up about their faith after their son was born premature and fell into a coma in 2012. However, he miraculously recovered and the Guardians of the Galaxy star publicly told People magazine that the experience “redefined” his faith in God.
January 19, 2017
Hot Off The Christian News Wire: February 2017
