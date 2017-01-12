By Alison Barrick
January 12, 2017
Kappa Delta Phi hosts Bunco for Kids Event At Center Place
By Alison Barrick
Join the Kappa Kappa Chapter of Kappa Delta Phi for an evening of fun and prizes at our annual Bunco fundraiser. The event is held on Thursday, January 26 at 6:30 p.m. and located at Center place, 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon.
For $20 per person, enjoy light fare, snacks, refreshments & wine. Tons of prizes & lots of laughter!
Tickets available at Center Place or at the door.
For more information call Connie at 813-601-6784. All proceeds benefit local Brandon charities.
