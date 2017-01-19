Lithia Author Tells Her Story In Chicken Soup for the Soul: Curvy & Confident

By Amanda Boston
Does the clay say to the potter, “what are you making me?” In this allegory, God represents the potter while the clay symbolizes humans. The Bible often uses symbolism to reinforce God’s message. Have you ever looked up to God and said, “Why did you make me like this?”
The December release of Chicken Soup for the Soul: Curvy & Confident shares 101 inspirational stories about loving yourself and your body.
Wendy Keppley of Lithia shares her experiences in the latest Chicken Soup for the Soul: Curvy & Confident.
Emme, the first plus-size supermodel is one of the co-authors. In the book’s introduction she wrote, “Each story is unique, but we learn this universal lesson from all of them: We are all perfectly imperfect. And to strive to attain someone’s narrow idea of perfection sets us up for failure and a lifetime of unhappiness.”
Wendy Keppley, a Lithia resident is one of the writers contributing to the 101 stories. With a career in counseling and instruction from the Florida Writer’s Association, Keppley was primed to tell her story. She said, “I always learn from my own writing as well as the writing of others. I learned that growing from our experiences, even the negative ones, really happens, although you may not realize it for decades.”
In the book, Keppley recounts her bouts of insecurity over her towering height and broad shoulders. Over the years, she recognized and asserted, “What is most important is how a person chooses to believe and live, no matter what.” With the desire to inspire, Keppley will continue to use her counseling experience to compose additional short stories focusing on the joy of living and the importance of one’s beliefs.
As we approach this Valentine’s Day and celebrate love, remember to love yourself for who you are and how the Potter made you. For more information, visit the Chicken Soup for the Soul Website at chickensoup.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul: Curvy & Confident is available for purchase from Amazon, Barnes & Nobles and Indie Bound.
January 19, 2017
Lithia Author Tells Her Story In Chicken Soup for the Soul: Curvy & Confident
