Plant City Entertainment Presents The Strawberry Jubilee Musical

By Kathy L. Collins
Plant City Entertainment (PCE) will present an all-new original musical paying homage to the classic days of television and country music of the 1950’s with The Strawberry Jubilee. So, if you are looking for a toe-tapping good old fashion time, come see The Strawberry Jubilee beginning on Friday, February 10 at 8 p.m. PCE is located at 101 N. Thomas St. in Plant City.
Performances will be held on Friday, February 17, Saturday, February 11 and 18 at 8 p.m., and on Sunday, February 12 and 19 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults and $14 for seniors and students.
The Strawberry Jubilee was written and directed by Seffner resident, Terry Abbott. This is the ninth original musical written and directed by Abbott.
“The show is a brand new original musical comedy based on the classic Grand Ole Opry television shows of the 1950’s. We have a cast of 14 men, women and children. It is a family friendly show with 16 original songs that were written with a classic country music feel,” said Abbott.
“The show is set in Plant City and has several references and nods to our great little town. The show features singing, dancing and a lot of comedy. As it is set as a live TV show, things start to go a little off the tracks. We have several community theatre veterans in the cast along with many first timers,” added Abbott.
Dodie White, a long-time resident of Plant City, is the president of the Plant City Entertainment’s Board of Managers. White is proud of what PCE does. “I think we have the finest community theatre in existence. We have come a long way from performing where we could find a venue, to home ownership since 2009. I feel that we produce quality, low priced shows, that the entire family can enjoy,” said White.
PCE is governed by a 14-member board of managers. “We love the theatre and love seeing live-stage productions be a reality in our area,” added White.
For more information on PCE and on The Strawberry Jubilee, please visit www.pceshows.com or email info@pceshows.com.
January 31, 2017
Plant City Entertainment Presents The Strawberry Jubilee Musical
By Kathy L. Collins
Plant City Entertainment (PCE) will present an all-new original musical paying homage to the classic days of television and country music of the 1950’s with The Strawberry Jubilee. So, if you are looking for a toe-tapping good old fashion time, come see The Strawberry Jubilee beginning on Friday, February 10 at 8 p.m. PCE is located at 101 N. Thomas St. in Plant City.
Performances will be held on Friday, February 17, Saturday, February 11 and 18 at 8 p.m., and on Sunday, February 12 and 19 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults and $14 for seniors and students.
The Strawberry Jubilee was written and directed by Seffner resident, Terry Abbott. This is the ninth original musical written and directed by Abbott.
“The show is a brand new original musical comedy based on the classic Grand Ole Opry television shows of the 1950’s. We have a cast of 14 men, women and children. It is a family friendly show with 16 original songs that were written with a classic country music feel,” said Abbott.
“The show is set in Plant City and has several references and nods to our great little town. The show features singing, dancing and a lot of comedy. As it is set as a live TV show, things start to go a little off the tracks. We have several community theatre veterans in the cast along with many first timers,” added Abbott.
Dodie White, a long-time resident of Plant City, is the president of the Plant City Entertainment’s Board of Managers. White is proud of what PCE does. “I think we have the finest community theatre in existence. We have come a long way from performing where we could find a venue, to home ownership since 2009. I feel that we produce quality, low priced shows, that the entire family can enjoy,” said White.
PCE is governed by a 14-member board of managers. “We love the theatre and love seeing live-stage productions be a reality in our area,” added White.
For more information on PCE and on The Strawberry Jubilee, please visit www.pceshows.com or email info@pceshows.com.
By Kathy Collins Arts and Entertainment, Bloomingdale/FishHawk No comments