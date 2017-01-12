Riverview High School Chorus Delivers a Song for Valentines Day

By Liz Stewart
The Riverview High School Choral Department will be selling singing telegrams to raise money for their Choral Department activities. The singing telegrams will be delivered on Valentine’s Day from 3:30-5:00pm in local businesses or from 5:30-7:30pm at a local restaurant. The cost of the singing telegram will be $30.00 and will include a personalized card and flower upon the delivery of the song. Vocal Valentines are on sale NOW through Feb. 12 for in the community. For purchasing information, please call Elizabeth Stewart at (813) 671-5011 ext. 282 or email sharkchorus@gmail.com.
The song list selections are as follows:
1. The Way You Make Me Feel by Michael Jackson
2. Lean On Me by Bill Withers
3. You’ve Got A Friend In Me-from Toy Story
4. Wind Beneath My Wings by Bette Midler
5. Little Things by One Direction
6. You Raise Me Up-Josh Groban
7. Make You Feel My Love by Garth Brooks or Adele
8. Thinking Out Loud by Ed Sheeran
9. I Swear by John Montgomery
10. L-O-V-E by Nat King Cole
11. Corazon Sin Cara by Prince Royce
12. My Girl by the Temptations
13. Just The Way You Are by Bruno Mars
14. All of Me-John Legend
15. Open Arms by Journey
16. If I Aint Got You-Alicia Keyes
Special song requests are an additional $5.00.
