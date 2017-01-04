Schools Benefit As FishHawk Ranch Road Race Celebrates 20 Years

By Katelyn Massarelli
In 1997, the first FishHawk Ranch Road Race took place to raise money for local charities and eventually became a way to raise money for local schools in 2005. This year, the race is back to create a welcoming environment for everyone in the community just as its done for the past 20 years.
This year all proceeds will be going to Barrington Middle, Colleen Bevis Elementary, FishHawk Creek Elementary, Newsome High, Randall Middle and Stowers Elementary schools. In the past, the Road Race has donated more than $175,000 to local schools within the FishHawk community and contributed to a scholarship for a student member of the FishHawk Road Runners.
“Each school has the flexibility to use the funds they receive in a way that is most beneficial to students or to support the school’s greatest need,” Marketing Manager for Waterset Newland Communities Lynda McMorrow said.
McMorrow and the rest of the Newland Communities marketing team works to find sponsors for the race. They work alongside the Public Relations team, school beneficiaries, and FishHawk Road Runners each year to put together the Road Race each year.
The event will have a 5K race and two kids’ fun-runs that will be one mile and a half mile. After the races, the event will have a post-race party for participants and attendees to celebrate their accomplishments or just to have fun.
“[Attendees] enjoy music provided by an area D.J., food, and random giveaways,” McMorrow said. “Of course, one of the highlights is the awards ceremony, with recognition for overall Male and Female, Masters and Grandmasters winners, as well as to the top three racers in each age group. Medals are also given to all Kid’s Race participants.
Avid Runners, beginning, intermediate level runners, and walkers all come out to the Road Race. The event allows participants and attendees to join in on the fun whether it be to have fun with the family or come join the energetic atmosphere of the community.
Potential racers can still register and will be able to on the day of the race. The 5K registration fee is $25 in advance and $30 on the race day. Kids race registration fees are $15. You can Register in advance at www.fishhawkranch.com. The event will take place on January 28 at FishHawk Ranch, Lithia. For more information, you can call 685-7500.
