Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
January 4, 2017
Senior Activities In Brandon & County Park Passes
Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
County Park Passes Now Available Online
Annual passes to Hillsborough County’s regional parks offer a great way to enjoy hiking, fishing, bird watching, and a host of other outdoor activities. Now, getting a pass has become more convenient than ever.
Purchasing an annual pass used to require going to the regional park administrative office and completing the paperwork and payment on site. Outdoor enthusiasts now can skip the trip and buy an annual pass from their computer or mobile device.
An annual pass allows free access to the County’s 10 regional parks. The cost is $50 for an individual pass and $100 for families. The permit is issued in the form of a transferrable tag that hangs from a vehicle’s rear view mirror.
The new, more convenient system comes just as prime camping season begins in Hillsborough County. Moderate temperatures, lower humidity, and fewer bugs make late fall through March an ideal time for outdoor adventures. Camping for the general public is offered at Edward Medard, E.G. Simmons, Lithia Springs, and Alderman’s Ford parks, and requires an additional fee.
Regional parks include: Alderman’s Ford Park, Edward Medard Park, E.G. Simmons Park, Eureka Springs Park, Lake Park, Lake Rogers Park, Lettuce Lake Park, Lithia Springs Park, Upper Tampa Bay Park, and Upper Tampa Bay Trail.
For more information, call 987-6240.
A New Year Offers Fun New Activities At Hillsborough County Aging Services
Hillsborough County Aging Services offers a variety of activities for adults 50 and over. Visit the http://www.hillsboroughcounty.org/residents/social-services/seniors to view activity calendars and additional center information or call Aging Services at 272-5250.
The Brandon Senior Center is located at 612 N. Parsons Ave. in Brandon and offers the following activities in January. For more information, call 635-8066.
January 3 – New – 90-Day Wellness Challenge (call for times and details).
January 6 at 12:30 p.m. – Elvis impersonator with Gary & DooWop Girls: Rock the House.
January 10 at 10:15 a.m. – The Drawing Point: Painting with a Twist (Preregistration required; materials provided).
January 11 at 10 a.m. – Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.: His inspirational life and legacy (refreshments).
January 11 at 12 Noon – Senior Connection Center: A Matter of Balance. (Preregistration required, Spanish language, two hours, Series 1 of 8 through March 1).
January 12 at 1 p.m. – Pool Tournament: Come test your skills (call for details).
January 16 at 1 p.m. – National Soup Month: Soup for the Soul (bring a soup to share).
January 20 at 12:30 p.m. – Lunar New Year Festival: Celebrate the New Year with dancing and music.
January 25 at 9 a.m. – Gasparilla Pirate Invasion: Party with the Pirates (Preregistration required, dancing).
Tuesdays at 10 a.m. – New – Color me calm: Learn popular and therapeutic adult coloring techniques.
