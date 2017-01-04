State Fair Seeks Seasonal Help, County Park Passes & More

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Florida State Fair Hiring Seasonal Help
The Florida State Fair is hiring Ticket Sellers, Docents, Ride Attendants, Tram Drivers, Tram Attendants, Sign Shop Technicians, Gate Attendants, Event Services, Museum Maintenance Assistant, Telephone Operators and other seasonal positions. Start dates range from mid-January to early February and jobs will continue through Tuesday, February 21.
The Florida State Fair runs from Thursday, February 9 to Monday, February 20. Shifts and hours are varied. Applicants must be available to work flexible hours including, but not limited to, on-call, late nights, early mornings, weekends and holidays for the duration of the Fair.
For consideration, please apply at www.floridastatefair.com. Background checks are conducted on all candidates.
Life Story Writing/Memoir Classes To Begin At Bloomingdale Regional Library
Life Story Writing/Memoir classes will start once again the third week of January at the Bloomingdale Regional Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. Three classes will run simultaneously for 10 weeks each.
One begins Tuesday January 17, 2017 from 10:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Another class begins Friday, January 20, 2017 from 1:30–4:30 p.m., and the third class starts Saturday, January 21 from 1:30–4:30 p.m.
All skill levels are welcome. Pick up a brochure in the lobby of the library or email LifeWritersBloom@msn.com for more information.
Students are required to plan on attending all ten classes. The classes are sponsored by the Friends of the Bloomingdale Regional Library and are free to the public. To register, go to the “Ask Desk” inside the library or email LifeWritersBloom@msn.com.
HCC: Spring Registration Now Open At Hillsborough Community College
Registration for spring enrollment is now open at Hillsborough Community College (HCC). Students interested in applying to HCC can now register for spring courses through January 13. Visit http://news.hccfl.edu/.
County Park Passes Now Available Online
Annual passes to Hillsborough County’s regional parks offer a great way to enjoy hiking, fishing, bird watching, and a host of other outdoor activities. Now, getting a pass has become more convenient than ever.
Purchasing an annual pass used to require going to the regional park administrative office and completing the paperwork and payment on site. Outdoor enthusiasts now can skip the trip and buy an annual pass from their computer or mobile device.
An annual pass allows free access to the County’s 10 regional parks. The cost is $50 for an individual pass and $100 for families. The permit is issued in the form of a transferrable tag that hangs from a vehicle’s rear view mirror.
Camping for the general public is offered at Edward Medard, E.G. Simmons, Lithia Springs, and Alderman’s Ford parks, and requires an additional fee.
Regional parks include: Alderman’s Ford Park, Edward Medard Park, E.G. Simmons Park, Eureka Springs Park, Lake Park, Lake Rogers Park, Lettuce Lake Park, Lithia Springs Park, Upper Tampa Bay Park, and Upper Tampa Bay Trail. For more information, call 987-6240.
Registration For The 2017 East Bay Bucs Youth Football And Youth Cheer Season
General Registration for the 2017 East Bay Bucs Youth Football and Youth Cheer season has begun. Rosters are already near capacity and will fill quickly so please do not wait until the fall.
All parents registering their children will need to create an account within the eastbaybucs.org website. Please ensure you have your athlete’s birth certificate.
The football registration fee is $280 and the cheerleading registration fee is $320.
The pre-registration fee for both is $75 and is non-refundable/non-transferable. There is a $10 discount available for each additional child-athlete registered.
January 4, 2017
