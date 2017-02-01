Plant & Rummage Sale, Bingo, Parkinson’s Support Group & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Allen’s Cracker House And Church
Recently Allen’s Cracker House and Cracker Church hosted Hawthorne Village and the Palms Nursing Homes. They were entertained by Ronnie Smothers (Guitar) and Moses Vaurnum. Allen’s Cracker House is located at 19007 Dorman Rd. in Lithia. Call 758-4570 to schedule weddings, tours, family reunions, church functions & more.
Hawthorne Hosts Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center hosts a monthly support group for those who are diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and caregivers. The next meetings will take place on Wednesday, February 15 and Friday, March 17. Physical, speech and occupational therapists will discuss treatment for issues related to balance, swallowing, talking and other skills that can be affected by Parkinson’s Disease.
The Parkinson’s Disease support group is free and open to those who have been diagnosed with the disease, family members, caregivers and anyone with an interest in learning more about Parkinson’s. For more information or specific directions, call 661-8998 ext 204.
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center, located at 851 West Lumsden Rd. in Brandon, is a skilled nursing facility with inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation programs including speech, physical and occupational therapies.
Tuesday Night Bingo Open To The Public
Tuesday night Bingo is open to both members and non-members of the Brandon Moose Lodge #1880. Doors open at the Brandon Moose Lodge North Hall at 5:30 p.m. First number is called at 6:30 p.m. sharp. The cost is $10 and food is available for sale before the games start, coffee and popcorn all night. Every week there are over 20 games and depending on how many players there are, $700 to $1,000 is given out weekly.
The Brandon Moose Lodge is located at 804 S Miller Rd. in Valrico.
50 Shades Darker – Girl’s Night Out
On Tuesday, February 21, the GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club presents a fun filled evening to include popcorn, drinks, dinner and viewing of the movie 50 Shades Darker at AMC Regency 20 in Brandon. This event costs $25.Tickets are advanced sales only. Wear a dark tie in support of the evening’s theme. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Email BJWC.FL@gmail.com or phone 644-3134 for tickets and any additional information.
Riverview Garden Club Plant & Rummage Sale
On Saturday, February 25, the Riverview Garden Club will hold its annual Plant & Rummage sale from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. or until sold out. Cash only. Clothing, toys jewelry, household items, baked goods and half priced plants will be available. Admission and parking are free. It is located at 11020 Park Dr. in Riverview.
SWAT Membership Open To All Woman
Volunteering for an organization can be very rewarding. That is why the volunteer Directors of SWAT Networking are all staying for another year.
“2016 was an amazing year for us,” stated Executive Director, Deb Gerard with First Impressions, the women of “S.W.A.T.” (Successful Women Aligning Together) feel a bond that does not exist in other groups. “We are a sisterhood,” states Gerard.
The organization provides a place for women in business to gather and support each other. With seven chapters to choose from, the group has a Director for each chapter and each chapter has a “team” of volunteers. The Directors all have their own businesses to promote and have busy lives, but all enjoy giving of their time for their “SWAT Sisters”.
Membership is open to all women. As a member, you would be able to bring business cards, brochures, and flyers to any of the chapter luncheons to put on a “Members Only” table, as well as promote your business by doing a “30-second commercial” and of course, guests are always welcome to attend as often and as many meetings as they wish.
For more information, visit www.swatnetworking.com.
