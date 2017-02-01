The Florida Wind Band Continues The Touring Tradition

With Arts & Entertainment Editor Kathy L. Collins
The Florida Wind Band, under the direction of Dr. John C. Carmichael, is one of two civilian professional wind bands in the United States. The other is located in Texas.
The Florida Wind Band was established in 2008 by Dr. Carmichael who is the Director of Bands at the University of South Florida. The Florida Wind Band, which performs at USF, is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit whose mission is to provide a unique, live music experience to music lovers of all ages, to enhance the education programs of public school bands and it provide a professional caliber performance opportunity for the many talented musicians in the Tampa area who continue to perform.
The band strives to make the public aware of the great music that has been written for the wind band.
Dr. Carmichael said, “The Florida Wind Band was formed to provide professional level performance of a musical repertoire that is becoming deeper, richer and more artistic with each passing year. There are thousands of people in the Tampa Bay region who have had some kind of band experience who would very likely enjoy hearing wind band music played at the highest level, but any person who enjoys hearing music or artistic value would value the opportunity to hear the Florida a Wind Band play.”
The Florida Wind Band has several upcoming performances. The next one is on Sunday, March 5 and will feature chamber music classics. The concert on Sunday, May 7 will feature movie soundtracks, and the concert on Sunday, July 2 will feature music that pays tribute to servicemen and women. All concerts are held in the USF School of Music Concert Hall located at 4202 E. Fowler Ave. in Tampa. Concerts begin at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and will be available on the day of the concert at the USF School of Music Box Office. General admission tickets are $15 and tickets for students and seniors are $10.
There are sponsorship opportunities for individuals and businesses to support the Florida Wind Band. For more information, please visit www.floridawindband.org.
