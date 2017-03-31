After-School Fuel for Busy Families
After a long day at school, kids need a chance to unwind. Often that downtime involves physical activity, and a nutritious snack is the perfect way to make sure kids are ready to take on their free time with gusto then recharge to keep going until bedtime.
A busy schedule may make the temptation for unhealthy convenience snacks strong, but it is actually easier than you think to refuel with good-for-you foods on the go. One simple trick: use kids’ favorite ingredients in unexpected ways.
For example, these Chocolate Banana Muffins show that a glass isn’t the only way to enjoy chocolate milk. When you use a nutrient-rich option like TruMoo Chocolate Milk, you can feel great about serving up these muffins to your whole family. It’s a nutritious and delicious treat for adults and kids alike, whether you enjoy it on its own – served cold or hot – or as an addition to recipes.
It is made with fresh white milk sourced from local dairies, pure cocoa and just enough natural sugar to make it taste great, it’s a nutritious and delicious treat for adults and kids alike. What’s more, there’s no high fructose corn syrup, no artificial growth hormones and no GMO ingredients.
“The protein, vitamins, minerals and great taste in TruMoo Chocolate Milk can help kids meet their nutritional score in every pour,” registered dietitian Leslie Bonci said. “The protein and carbohydrates included is the perfect ratio to help replace electrolytes lost after engaging in after-school sports.”
Find more delicious after-school and after-sports snack ideas at TruMoo.com.
Chocolate Banana Muffins
Recipe courtesy of the Mommy Hates Cooking blog on behalf of TruMoo
Yield: 18 muffins
1 cup all-purpose flour or gluten- free all-purpose flour
1/2 cup sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/4 cup baking cocoa
1 1/2 cups TruMoo Chocolate Milk
4 tablespoons butter, melted
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
4 large eggs
3 medium bananas
old-fashioned rolled oats
Heat oven to 350 F.
Mix together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, nutmeg and cocoa. Add in milk, butter, vanilla and eggs. Continue mixing until batter is formed.
Mix in bananas. Add spoonful of batter to greased muffin tins; fill about halfway full then sprinkle batter with rolled oats.
Bake 25 minutes, or until golden on top.
March 31, 2017
After-School Fuel for Busy Families
After-School Fuel for Busy Families
After a long day at school, kids need a chance to unwind. Often that downtime involves physical activity, and a nutritious snack is the perfect way to make sure kids are ready to take on their free time with gusto then recharge to keep going until bedtime.
A busy schedule may make the temptation for unhealthy convenience snacks strong, but it is actually easier than you think to refuel with good-for-you foods on the go. One simple trick: use kids’ favorite ingredients in unexpected ways.
For example, these Chocolate Banana Muffins show that a glass isn’t the only way to enjoy chocolate milk. When you use a nutrient-rich option like TruMoo Chocolate Milk, you can feel great about serving up these muffins to your whole family. It’s a nutritious and delicious treat for adults and kids alike, whether you enjoy it on its own – served cold or hot – or as an addition to recipes.
It is made with fresh white milk sourced from local dairies, pure cocoa and just enough natural sugar to make it taste great, it’s a nutritious and delicious treat for adults and kids alike. What’s more, there’s no high fructose corn syrup, no artificial growth hormones and no GMO ingredients.
“The protein, vitamins, minerals and great taste in TruMoo Chocolate Milk can help kids meet their nutritional score in every pour,” registered dietitian Leslie Bonci said. “The protein and carbohydrates included is the perfect ratio to help replace electrolytes lost after engaging in after-school sports.”
Find more delicious after-school and after-sports snack ideas at TruMoo.com.
Chocolate Banana Muffins
Recipe courtesy of the Mommy Hates Cooking blog on behalf of TruMoo
Yield: 18 muffins
1 cup all-purpose flour or gluten- free all-purpose flour
1/2 cup sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/4 cup baking cocoa
1 1/2 cups TruMoo Chocolate Milk
4 tablespoons butter, melted
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
4 large eggs
3 medium bananas
old-fashioned rolled oats
Heat oven to 350 F.
Mix together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, nutmeg and cocoa. Add in milk, butter, vanilla and eggs. Continue mixing until batter is formed.
Mix in bananas. Add spoonful of batter to greased muffin tins; fill about halfway full then sprinkle batter with rolled oats.
Bake 25 minutes, or until golden on top.
By Press Release Health & Wellness, Restaurants & Food No comments