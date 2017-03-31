Annual Blueberry Festival Offers Family Fun At Keel & Curley Winery

By Michelle Colesanti
Since Keel & Curley was established in 2003, blueberries have always been the star attraction. This year, the Winery celebrates the small and tasty fruit with its 10th Annual Blueberry Festival.
It has become so popular that this year, the festival is extended to take place over two weekends: Friday and Saturday, April 14 & 15 and Saturday and Sunday, April 22 & 23 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
This family event will include a kid’s area with inflatables, along with a rock climbing wall. There will also be a petting zoo and pony rides.
According to Event Coordinator Kristin Griffin, “The newest thing will be the expansion of our Kids Zone. In years’ past we have only had an inflatable bouncy house. This year we want to make the event even more family-friendly. Pets are always welcome during our festival as well.”
U-Pick blueberries will be available from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., but you may want to arrive on the early side if you are planning to pick them. During the day, there will be live entertainment and over 100 food and craft vendors with something for everyone including food, jewelry, and clothing. Lularoe, Doterra Essential Oils will join many others.
“We will have your typical fair/carnival type food vendors (hot dogs, hamburgers, funnel cakes and cotton candy) as well as other foods such as Abuelo’s Mexican Food, Smokin’ Aces BBQ and our very own restaurant will be serving up some our delicious food,” added Griffin.
Live music will be out on the deck with a variety of bands that will play different times each day. Since locally it is also strawberry season, a limited release strawberry shortcake wine will also be available during the festival as well.
Keel & Curley offers three types of blueberry wine – sweet, semi-dry, and dry; all made from 100% blueberries. Admission to the Blueberry Festival is free, but parking costs $10 ($5 from 8-10 a.m.) Keel & Curley Winery is located at 5210 Thonotosassa Rd. in Plant City.
