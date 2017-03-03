Christian Music Artist Francesca Battistelli Will Perform At Bell Shoals Church

By Amanda Boston
Contemporary Christian music artist Francesca Battistelli will perform with the Bell Shoals’ Worship Choir on Friday, April 28 at Bell Shoals Baptist Church in Brandon. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. to the church’s state-of-the-art lighting and sound venue. Attendees can expect Battistelli to sing her chart-topping Christian songs as well as a few of her favorite Broadway tunes.
Tickets are available at www.bellshoals.com ranging from $14.50 per person for main floor seating to $68 per person for the Artist Circle seating, which includes a meet and greet. Due to the popularity of the mainstream artist, tickets are expected to sell out quickly.
Battistelli partnered with True North Presents, an agency assembling accomplished musicians with capable church music ministries across the nation. The musicianship exhibited at these events dazzle audiences with a matchless and rewarding listening experience.
Battistelli was born into a musical family in New York City, but was raised in Florida. At age 15, she was a member of the pop music group Bella, based out of Orlando. After the pop group dissolved, Battistelli moved on as a singer-songwriter and into the realm of Christian music.
The singer has released four Christian albums spanning a 10-year period with each album echoing different stages of her life. Since her first album release in 2004, the musician has transitioned from a teen to a mother of three.
Battistelli is a recipient of six GMA Dove Awards and four Grammy nominations. In 2016, she won a Grammy and said, “I am so honored and humbled to have been recognized with a Grammy award for Holy Spirit, a song that has meant so much to me.”
For additional information on the artist, please visit her Website at www.francescamusic.com. For questions regarding the concert, please contact True North Presents at info@TrueNorthPresents.com or call 615-775-1088. You may also visit its Website at www.truenorthpresents.com. The concert venue is located at 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon.
Christian Music Artist Francesca Battistelli Will Perform At Bell Shoals Church
