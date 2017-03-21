Crime & Public Safety Beat: HCSO Detectives Seek Assistance Identifying Suspects In Business Burglaries

By Tamas Mondovics
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s detectives are keeping busy in trying to identify suspects involved in a pair of Brandon area business burglaries.
HCSO spokesperson Debbie Carter said that the first case involves suspects that detectives say broke into a local electronics store last month and stole nearly $150,000 worth of merchandise including a large number of cell phones.
In a press release Carter said that on November 10, 2016 at approximately 1:30 a.m., unknown suspects forced entry into the T-Mobile store located at 815 E. Brandon Blvd.
The suspects broke through the concrete wall at the rear of the business and once inside rendered the alarm system and its cellular back up inoperable. They forced entry to the safe by using a round cutting wheel and removed cash, after which they proceeded to the storage cage for the cell phones and removed approximately $150,000 worth of cell phones and electronics fleeing in a light color vehicle, similar to a Cadillac CTS, four door with a sunroof.
The second case HCSO is seeking assistance is a business burglary in which the suspects cut a hole in the roof. HCSO spokesperson Cristal Nunez said that two males were last seen wearing hooded jackets and gloves attempted entry to the Indian Jewelry and Boutique located at 803 E. Brandon Blvd. on February 20 at 1:30 a.m.
Nunez said that after several failed attempts to gain entry through a rear door, the suspects used an elevated air conditioning unit to gain access to the roof and then used an unknown tool to cut a hole in the roof above the business to gain entry to the area between the roof and the interior ceiling tiles, at which time debris from the ceiling activated the alarm causing the suspects to flee on foot.
Anyone with information referencing these suspects is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200. Those eligible for a cash reward call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).
March 21, 2017
Crime & Public Safety Beat: HCSO Detectives Seek Assistance Identifying Suspects In Business Burglaries
