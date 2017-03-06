New Summer Camp At The Suncoast Youth Conservation Center In Apollo Beach

By Kathy L. Collins
Are you looking for a fun, unique and exciting summer camp for your child this summer? The Suncoast Youth Conservation Center in Apollo Beach is offering summer camps for children in third grade to fifth grade and those in sixth grade through eighth grade.
The Suncoast Youth Conservation Center is a hands-on marine science center that is part of a much larger statewide network of youth conservation centers. Their mission is the create the next generation that cares about Florida’s natural resources. Conservation educational field trips offered during the school year are free to students in third grade through 12. All lessons are correlated to Florida’s educational standards.
The Suncoast Youth Conservation Center will offer Saltwater Fish Camp for children in grades three to five the week of June 5. Children in grades six through eight will get to experience the camp the week of June 12. The center will then offer Kayak Adventures the week of June 19 for children in grades three to five, and then the week of June 26 for children in grades six to eight.
Suncoast campers will take excursions through the mangroves of Newman Branch Creek paddling their own sit-on-top kayak. In the fishing camp, students will have a chance to catch a “linker” snook or possibly release a redfish and go home with a fishing rod and tackle box at the end of the week. Kayak adventurers will gain invaluable boating and seamanship skills that will help earn them a safe boating certificate.
The cost is $190 per week per child. The center is located at 505 Estuary Shore Lane in Apollo Beach.
Dr. Kathy Guindon, Director of the Suncoast Youth Conservation Center said, “We are so excited to showcase the center and host our inaugural summer of saltwater fishing and kayaking day camps. I cannot wait to mold the next batch of fish FIN-antics in Hillsborough County.”
Dr. Guindon added, “Tampa Bay offers amazing wildlife opportunities for those who take the time to observe the natural world around them. We are fortunate enough to be able to teach kids about the wonders of nature and how they can help conserve it and interact with it in a fun and safe way.”
Please visit wwwfyccn.com/suncoast for more information and to register your child for an exciting summer experience. If you have questions, please call 922-7969.
