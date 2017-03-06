Stop Smoking, Fishing Club, Open House At Law School & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Sun City Center Lions Club Donates to My Warriors Place
The Sun City Center Lions Club continues to support My Warriors Place by a recent donation, which will help pay for the cost of a ramp for a new house being built on the premises of My Warriors Place.
The Lions meet the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at the Sandpiper Grille, 1702 South Pebble Beach Blvd. in Sun City Center. For more information, contact Pres. Gloria Rodzielowicz at 419-4187 or the McGoverns at 633-4202.
Help For Quitting Tobacco
Quitting Tobacco isn’t easy. Finding help should be. Tobacco Free Florida offers free tools and services to help you get started. Free Community worksite and clinic groups will be offered with programs covering all forms of tobacco. Free Nicotine replacement patches, gum and lozenges will be available, while supplies last and if medically appropriate. Locally, classes will be available on Monday, March 20 and Monday, April 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Oakfield Medical Plaza, 276 S. Moon Ave., Ste. 260 in Brandon.
Pre-registration is required by calling 974-7889 or visit ahectobacco.com.
Hawthorne Hosts Parkinson’s Disease Support Group
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center hosts a monthly support group for those who are diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and their caregivers on the third Thursday of every month. Upcoming meetings include March 16 and April 20. Physical, speech and occupational therapists will discuss treatment for issues related to balance, swallowing, talking and other skills that can be affected by Parkinson’s Disease.
Hawthorne Health & Rehabilitation Center, located at 851 West Lumsden Rd. in Brandon, is a skilled nursing facility with inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation programs including speech, physical and occupational therapies. Hawthorne also hosts a dementia support group in their assisted living facility, as well as past meetings for those dealing with strokes, diabetes, low vision and other diseases.
The support group is free of charge and open to those who have been diagnosed with the disease, family members, caregivers and anyone with an interest in learning more about Parkinson’s. For more information or to register, call 661-8998 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.).
Cast Away Anglers Fishing Club
The Cast Away Anglers Fishing Club meets at the Ruskin Elks Lodge, 1630 S. US Hwy. 41 at 7 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month.
The club is focused on salt water and freshwater fishing and fishing related activities. The club consists of men and lady anglers. Inshore and off shore charter trips and other fishing outings are sponsored by the club.
Meetings include fishing related information presented by guest speakers and similar topics selected by the Education Committee.
For more information, email Castawayanglersfl@gmail.com or call 404-5507. Visit www.castawayanglersclub.fl.org.
WMU-Cooley Law School To Begin Offering Weekend Path to Law Degree
The Tampa Bay campus of WMU-Cooley Law School will begin offering law students an opportunity to earn a law degree by taking classes on weekends starting in the May 2017 term. On Thursday, March 16, the law school will host an open house for prospective students and their guests beginning at 5:30 p.m. to learn about the law schools offerings including traditional and weekend programs. The open house will include a discussion with staff and students, information about academic programs and scholarships, and campus tours.
“We encourage anyone interested in a career in law to take advantage of this opportunity,” said Ronald Sutton, associate dean at WMU-Cooley’s Tampa Bay campus. “This open house will help individuals learn about the educational process involved in earning a law degree, as well as how law school can help students achieve personal and professional goals.”
WMU-Cooley is located at 9445 Camden Field Pkwy. in Riverview. More information about this open house, including sign up information, is available at wmich.edu/law.
March 6, 2017
Stop Smoking, Fishing Club, Open House At Law School & More…
