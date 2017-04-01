Golf Tournament and Scramble Fundraisers, Lenten Speaker & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Lenten Mission Speaker Comes To St. Stephen Catholic Church
Dr. Ann Garrido, a Catholic writer, educator, administrator and communications consultant who has a passion for bringing the best research and practice of healthy communication and conflict management from the business world into the church world, will be the Lenten Mission Speaker at St. Stephen Catholic Church, Monday to Wednesday, April 3-5 at 7 p.m. each night.
She will speak about “Redeeming Conflict.
“Sometimes we think that if we were good Christians, our lives would be void of conflict. Nothing could be further than the truth. The witness of Jesus and the history of the church tells us that conflict is a perennial factor of life lived in community with others. But, the tensions we encounter don’t need to tear us apart. Handled well, they have potential to help us build much stronger relationships with each other and become holier persons. Come reflect on what the Christian tradition has to teach us about conflict done well,” Garrido said.
St. Stephen is located at 5049 Bell Shoals Rd. in Valrico. Visit www.StStephenCatholic.org.
Fifth Annual Golf Tournament Hosted By Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church
Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church will hold its Fifth Annual Golf Tournament at River Hills Country Club, on Saturday, April 29, at 1 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the winning foursome as well as for Longest Drive and Closest to the Hole Contests. There are also Hole in One Prizes and a putting competition. The event will conclude with dinner, a raffle and silent auction during the Awards Ceremony. For individual and foursome registration as well as sponsorship opportunities visit www.hiepiscopal.org. All proceeds will benefit the mission and ministries of Holy Innocents Episcopal Church.
Brandon Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon
The Brandon Christian Women’s Connection luncheon My best friend is in her 70’s and can’t remember didly will feature Jill Andrew from Superior Residences in Brandon. The luncheon on Monday, April 10 is nondenominational and no membership is required. It will take place from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. The cost is $15 and first time guests pay $10.
The luncheon will take place at Bell Shoals Baptist Church in the Special Event Center, 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon. Please call Lillie at 740-0098 for a reservation or information.
Upcoming Events At Congregation Beth Shalom
Passover-Palooza! – Sunday, April 9 from 4-5:30 p.m. – Enjoy a fun and unique event to get you in the Passover spirit. Take part in matzo ball soup and charoset tastings, sing Dayenu to Take me out to the Seder,” and enjoy crafts and magic for kids. This will take place at the Mira Bay Clubhouse, Point Harbor Ln. in Apollo Beach.
Community Seder – Tuesday, April 11 at 6 p.m. – Catered by Puff’nStuff Catering, serving matzo ball soup, chicken marsala, potato kugel, honey glazed carrots, and fresh baked peach cobbler. Gefilte Fish will be available, as well as a vegetarian plate. Cost for the Seder is $36 per adult, $18 per child 5–12 years old, and children under 5 are free, no meal provided. Call the office at 681-6547 to make your reservations.
Welcome the Sabbath at Congregation Beth Shalom on Friday evenings at 7:45 p.m. Oneg (nosh and mingle) follow services. All welcome.
Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 706 Bryan Rd. in Brandon.
Women’s Luncheon – Women and Leadership
Author and Therapist Dr. Reba Haley will host a Women’s Luncheon on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Covenant Family Church, 6321 US Hwy. 301 S. in Riverview.
Katie McGill, Executive Director for Dress for Success, will the guest speaker at the luncheon. The event is free, but it is requested that you please bring suits and shoes to donate to Dress for Success, which provides business attire clothes for women seeking employment and going on job interviews.
Please RSVP online at www.rebahaley.com by Monday, April 17.
