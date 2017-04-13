Keller Williams Moran: An Agent With A “House Sold” Name

By Matt Boniface
Who knows the area better than someone who grew up here? Steve Moran is a home grown Realtor of the Tampa area. The majority of his territory focuses around the Lithia, Valrico, Brandon and Plant City areas; covering the majority of East Hillsborough County.
Moran has been in the real estate industry since 1993, when he was awarded Rookie of the Year through Re/Max. Through the years he has collected countless happy clients and awards: Centex Salesperson of the Year 1994, Riverhills Salesperson of the Year 1995, Platinum Club 1996-2000, along with many others. He ranked in the Top 50 in Florida in 2001 and #5 in the Florida in 2005, and was even elected into the Re/Max Hall of Fame in 2001. He continues to be a member of both “America’s Best Real Estate Agents” and the “Keller Williams Luxury Homes International Group.”
Moran explains, “I’ve finished as the number one single agent 15 years in a row”.
Luxury homes, Moran’s focus as a single agent, are homes in the $500k+ price range, but he is more than happy to help potential clients with homes in any price range. He joked, “If a client wants to buy a $50,000 home on Thanksgiving Day, I’d be there with a few slices of turkey to make it happen.”
He has local roots, graduating from both Brandon High School and USF in his youth. The Tampa area isn’t just the place he lives and works, it’s the home he’s known his whole life. Moran said his impact has continued through two generations of home buyers, “People who I sold to when I started now have their kids buying from me.”
Rhonda, his wife since 1995 and assistant since the beginning, is one of the keys to his success. His two children, Conner and Courtney, inspire him daily. Family life and community involvement are essential. He has been a volunteer coach for Bloomingdale High School’s Varsity Basketball, has coached his son’s basketball and baseball teams and is an active member of the Rotary Club of Brandon. He warns that the realty industry can quickly take over someone’s life and responsibilities, but “I’ve been lucky to never miss any of my son’s games,” he shared. He would like to express his thanks to his previous clients, friends and family for the success he has today.
For more information, you can access his website at http://www.stevemoran.com, call his office directly at 661-2476 or email realtormoran@aol.com.
