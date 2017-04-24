LOCAL CHRISTIAN NEWS

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti
Children of Destiny Church Raise Missions Funds
Pastor Mike challenged the children of Destiny Church’s Kidz Factory to raise over $1,000 for the Boys and Girls Missionary Crusade (BGMC) in the month of March. All the money raised is used to purchase literature for missionaries in the United States and in foreign countries. March Missions Madness challenges the children to bring change every week to Kidz Factory to achieve their goals. Adults help by donating loose change occasionally as well. Pastor Mike said that if the children raise $4,000 for the year for BGMC that he will dye his hair any color that the children choose.
Men’s Conference; ‘ONE’ To Be Held At Grace Community UMC
The theme for CMU 2017 is “ONE” which is based on Ephesians 4:1-6. With this conference, the focus is on racial unity and reconciliation within God’s collective church. The attempt is to bring as many Tampa Bay area pastors and the men of their congregations together under one roof to be the example of racial reconciliation to the world. White, black, and Hispanic brothers just want to worship and fellowship with others that look like them. This isn’t right and God cannot be pleased with what He sees. John 17:20-23 says that all believers are supposed to be the epitome of unity and love so that the world will know that Jesus was sent by God.
The schedule is as follows: Friday, May 5 from 7-10 p.m. – Praise & Worship with speaker Pastor HB Charles, Shiloh Church, from Jacksonville; Saturday May 6 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. – Praise & Worship with Speakers Jon Couch, This Day Ministries, and Pastor Keith Babb, The Way Church of Tampa Bay followed by lunch and an open forum on race in the church.
The conference will be held at Grace Community United Methodist Church, located at 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia. Ticket prices are $35 for adults, $25 for youth, college students, pastors and military.
For information or to register, visit www.christianmenunited.com or call 220-5296.
Help For Quitting Tobacco
Quitting tobacco isn’t easy. Finding help should be. Tobacco Free Florida offers free tools and services to help you get started. Free community worksite and clinic groups will be offered, with programs covering all forms of tobacco. Free Nicotine replacement patches, gum and lozenges will be available, while supplies last and if medically appropriate. Locally, classes will be available: Monday, May 15 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Oakfield Medical Plaza, 276 S. Moon Ave., Ste. 260 in Brandon; Tuesday, April 25 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Bloomingdale Regional Library, 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.
Pre-registration is required by calling 974-7889. For additional classes, visit www.ahectobacco.com.
2017 Cowboy-Up National Day of Prayer Gathering
Skipper Calder and Cowboy-Up Church is announced its plans to host a local National Day of Prayer gathering to be held at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover on Thursday, May 4, from 6:30-8 p.m. Friends and neighbors are invited to join Cowboy-Up Church as they pray for God’s blessing upon America.
Inspirational videos will begin at 7 p.m., followed by a short teaching about prayer, corporate national repentance, and prayers for America.
For information on the Cowboy-Up Ministry, visit cowboyupministry.com or contact Roberta Pliscott at 458-3506 or thepliscotts@gmail.com.
