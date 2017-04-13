Scout Builds Firepit For New Horizons Group Home

By Nick Nahas
Austin Chancey has been a part of scouting since the 1st grade. At first, it was just a group activity for him, but he later realized he was learning valuable life skills and lessons that he would take with him through his journey to becoming an Eagle Scout, the highest rank and honor a scout can achieve. “The Scouts have taught me life lessons, how to respect people, even if somebody disrespects you, you want to show everybody that you are different from other people,” said Chancey. “You have to stay true to your own character.”
Chancey, now 17, lives in Seffner and attends Grace Christian School in Valrico, where he is captain of the soccer team. For his Eagle Scout Project, he is building a barbecue pit at New Horizons Group Home for disabled men and women located at Clay Ave. and Parsons Ave. The resources to build the pit are estimated to cost around $10,000.
Chancey has already had some experience helping out with other scout’s Eagle Projects in the past, which has given him an idea about the time and effort it takes to be successful in this endeavor. Austin is accepting donations and is asking local business to contribute to the community project. He expects to have the project done before June. “I realize the hard work and dedication each Eagle Scout had to undergo to complete their projects,” Chancey said. “I accept the challenge that my Eagle Scout Project will bring to me.”
While accomplishing these many feats, Chancey has done it while managing his dyslexia. “I will always have dyslexia, but with the knowledge and tools I have been provided, I will have a successful future,” Chancey said.
If you would like to donate to this cause, checks should be made payable to Austin Chancey, Eagle Scout Project. Checks can be sent to P.O. Box 7124, Seffner, 33583.
