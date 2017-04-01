Summer Camps At The Tampa Bay History Center Take Kids On A History Adventure

With Arts & Entertainment Editor Kathy L. Collins
Would your child like to spend the summer with one-eyed pirates, mysterious mermaids and wooly mammoths? Then sign your child up for the Tampa Bay History Center’s History Adventure Camps beginning the week of June 5.
The summer camps are open to children ages seven to 11. Each week-long History Adventure Camp includes a streetcar excursion to historic Ybor City, behind the scenes tours, field trips to nearby cultural sites, outdoor activities and interactions with historians and experts. At the conclusion of each week, each child will take home a memory book of their adventures.
Adventure Camps are led by experienced educators who provide hands-on, educational activities for campers. You can choose to participate in one or more week-long adventures.
First up, children can attend American Girl Camp either the week of June 5 or June 12. Campers will get to peek into the past with their favorite dolls.
Next, experience Archaeology Mysteries the week of June 26. Campers get their hands dirty as archaeologists show them how to use prehistoric tools and uncover what life was like for Florida’s very first people.
During the week of July 10, campers can be Pirates and Explorers. Enjoy games and crafts as professional archaeologists help campers solve mysteries of sunken ships.
Campers can imagine, create and build amazing projects with their friends at Museum Makerspace the week of July 24.
Next, during the week of July 31, campers will see cool inventions and hear about weird Florida history at Hysterical History.
Each week-long camp runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Extended care is available. The cost for each week is $230. Tampa Bay History Center members receive a $20 discount.
“Our camps are intimate-limited to about 25 kids. This allows for one-on-one learning and interactions with real historians, archaeologists and other experts to learn about the history of Florida and the Tampa Bay Area. I do not think anyone else offers this type of experience,” said Manny Leto, Director of Marketing for the Tampa Bay History Center.
“They will have fun, and they will learn about the history and culture of Florida and their community,” added Leto.
The Tampa Bay History Center is located at 801 Old Water St. in downtown Tampa. For more information and to register, please visit www.tampabayhistorycenter.org or call 675-8987.
April 1, 2017
Summer Camps At The Tampa Bay History Center Take Kids On A History Adventure
With Arts & Entertainment Editor Kathy L. Collins
Would your child like to spend the summer with one-eyed pirates, mysterious mermaids and wooly mammoths? Then sign your child up for the Tampa Bay History Center’s History Adventure Camps beginning the week of June 5.
The summer camps are open to children ages seven to 11. Each week-long History Adventure Camp includes a streetcar excursion to historic Ybor City, behind the scenes tours, field trips to nearby cultural sites, outdoor activities and interactions with historians and experts. At the conclusion of each week, each child will take home a memory book of their adventures.
Adventure Camps are led by experienced educators who provide hands-on, educational activities for campers. You can choose to participate in one or more week-long adventures.
First up, children can attend American Girl Camp either the week of June 5 or June 12. Campers will get to peek into the past with their favorite dolls.
Next, experience Archaeology Mysteries the week of June 26. Campers get their hands dirty as archaeologists show them how to use prehistoric tools and uncover what life was like for Florida’s very first people.
During the week of July 10, campers can be Pirates and Explorers. Enjoy games and crafts as professional archaeologists help campers solve mysteries of sunken ships.
Campers can imagine, create and build amazing projects with their friends at Museum Makerspace the week of July 24.
Next, during the week of July 31, campers will see cool inventions and hear about weird Florida history at Hysterical History.
Each week-long camp runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Extended care is available. The cost for each week is $230. Tampa Bay History Center members receive a $20 discount.
“Our camps are intimate-limited to about 25 kids. This allows for one-on-one learning and interactions with real historians, archaeologists and other experts to learn about the history of Florida and the Tampa Bay Area. I do not think anyone else offers this type of experience,” said Manny Leto, Director of Marketing for the Tampa Bay History Center.
“They will have fun, and they will learn about the history and culture of Florida and their community,” added Leto.
The Tampa Bay History Center is located at 801 Old Water St. in downtown Tampa. For more information and to register, please visit www.tampabayhistorycenter.org or call 675-8987.
By Michelle Colesanti Arts and Entertainment, Bloomingdale/FishHawk No comments