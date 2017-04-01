Team Competitions And Top Standings Keep Newsome JROTC Active

By LTC (R) Maurice Bolduc, Senior Army Instructor
February has been an outstanding month for the Newsome Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC) Wolfpack Battalion. The Cadets have been extremely busy participating in numerous team competitions, finishing up their company led Service Learning Projects and conducting their Military Ball.
The Battalion’s six special teams continue to practice, compete, and bring home trophies. The Raider Team sent four of its best; Mallory Hirn, Kayla Lucas, Cody Caskey and Pierce Gannon to compete in the “Best Raider” competition held in Myakka. After a day of grueling competition, the female team placed 8th overall and the male team placed 11th. After a score review, it was determined the newly established Cyber Patriot Team placed 1st at “States” and placed in the “Top Ten” during Regional competition. The JROTC Leadership & Academic Bowl (JLAB) Team competed in Phase 2 competition with the Academic Team placing 3rd overall, just two points from sending them to Washington DC for National Level competition. The Drill and Color Guard Teams competed at Zephyrhills High School in February placing 2nd Overall in Platoon, Unarmed Regulation Drill (commanded by Cadet Captain Ryan Stevens); 5th (Cadet Captain Dylan Renfro) and 1st (Cadet Sergeant Major Justin Perez) in the Individual Drill Knockout; and Cadet Captain Raymond LeDuc took 1st Overall with an impressive performance in the Individual Armed Exhibition category.
The five Wolfpack Companies are winding up Service Learning Projects and will have provided over 10,000 Community Service and Volunteer hours this year – a new Battalion record. Over 100 Cadets and their guests participated in the Battalion’s 12th Annual Military Ball at the FishHawk Ranch Palmetto Club, where they spent the night reveling in military tradition, laughing, dancing, and honoring our departing seniors. Twenty-one Cadets were inducted into the Newsome Chapter of the National Technical Honor Society.
For information visit newsomejrotc.com or click on the JROTC link under the Programs tab on the Newsome High School homepage.
