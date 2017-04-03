The Brandon Ballet Will Perform The Magical Tale Of Aladdin At USF Theatre This Year

With Arts & Entertainment Editor Kathy L. Collins
For the closing production of the 2016-2017 season, the Brandon Ballet will once again perform its original production of the magical tale, Aladdin. You can see this fabulous production on Saturday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. at USF Theatre 1 located at 4202 Fowler Ave. in Tampa.
The Brandon Ballet is performing this production at USF in order to expand the audience throughout the Tampa Bay area. Octavio Martin, the Artistic Director for the Brandon Ballet said, “USF has a wonderful theatre and great facilities.”
Martin explained that they are bringing back Aladdin as their closing performance again this year because, “Our audience raved about it last year, so we decided to produce the return.” This year there will be more backdrops and better lighting and sound.
Come on a magical carpet ride and watch as talented dancers bring this story to life on stage. The highly acclaimed lead dancers are returning this year. The character of Aladdin will be played by Guest Dancer, Roberto Vega from Dance Alive National Ballet. Princess Jasmine will be played by Brandon Ballet professional dancer, Myriam Frederick. Eden the Genie will be played by Sarah Metzler and Abu the Monkey by Reid Ginoza. Both dancers are Brandon Ballet professionals.
The rags to riches story of Aladdin is timeless and appeals to audiences of all ages. According to Martin, “This is a ballet that is great for the whole family to enjoy. It is perfect for those new to the ballet as well as ballet aficionados.”
The Brandon Ballet was founded in 1993. It is a non-profit regional ballet company that develops and promotes opportunities for aspiring young dancers. Over the summer, Brandon Ballet will be holding its annual Summer Intensives. The Brandon Ballet will kick off the 2017-2018 season with Beauty and the Beast in October.
The Brandon Ballet strives to make the performing arts accessible to the community. Tickets for this wonderful production are just $30 for adults and $20 for students, seniors and military with Identification.
For more information on the Brandon Ballet, please visit www.brandonballet.org or call 684-4282. To purchase tickets to Aladdin, please visit www.tututix.com/brandonballet.
April 3, 2017
The Brandon Ballet Will Perform The Magical Tale Of Aladdin At USF Theatre This Year
