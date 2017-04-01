Visit Area’s Top Model Homes During Month Of April At Tampa Bay Parade Of Homes

Staff Report
The 2017 Tampa Bay Parade of Homes, hosted by the Tampa Bay Builders Association (TBBA), will take place through the end of April.
This is one of the largest Parades in Florida with 96 production model homes and additional custom entries throughout Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas Counties. It is presented by Banko Overhead Doors, Simpson Air, and MIDFLORIDA Credit Union.
The Parade is the exclusive opportunity to get to know more about the Tampa Bay housing market and learn about the regions’ notable communities and builders. There is no cost or appointment needed. New this year, Custom Builders are also offering exclusive online virtual tours to preview their luxury homes and projects at TampaBayPOH.com.
“The Parade of Homes is a celebration of the new home market in the Tampa Bay area. There is no better time to explore housing options and no easier way than the Parade of Homes. I am proud to lead the efforts on this once a year opportunity,” said Melissa Chaumont, Grey Street Studios.
There are many homes in the local area to visit as well as those all around the Tampa Bay area such as:
Model #40: Neal Signature Homes – Siesta Key 2 in Mira Bay at 713 Manns Harbor Dr.
Model Price: $1,098,990 (base price – $649,900)
This beautiful 2-story home comprises 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, family room plus den, large open kitchen with walk-in pantry and an upstairs bonus area with the option to add yet another bedroom. The private master’s retreat includes a lavish master bath and double walk-in closets. This home is designed for entertaining with sliding glass doors open to the spectacular outdoor living space with kitchen, pool and spa overlooking the water and dock; or Model #52: David Weekly Homes – The Baycrest in Waterset at 7207 Meeting House Lane Apollo Beach. Model Price: $562,765 (base price -$343,990).
Inside the Baycrest, you will find a formal study and contemporary kitchen that overlooks the dining area and family room. A guest room with private bath is downstairs. Upstairs are two secondary bedrooms, the owner’s retreat and a large retreat. Step outside from the large sliders in the family room to your own backyard oasis with covered outdoor grilling area with high bar and an oversized spa.
To view the map of all of the participating model homes, please visit http://tampabayparadeofhomes.com/.
April 1, 2017
Visit Area’s Top Model Homes During Month Of April At Tampa Bay Parade Of Homes
Staff Report
The 2017 Tampa Bay Parade of Homes, hosted by the Tampa Bay Builders Association (TBBA), will take place through the end of April.
This is one of the largest Parades in Florida with 96 production model homes and additional custom entries throughout Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas Counties. It is presented by Banko Overhead Doors, Simpson Air, and MIDFLORIDA Credit Union.
The Parade is the exclusive opportunity to get to know more about the Tampa Bay housing market and learn about the regions’ notable communities and builders. There is no cost or appointment needed. New this year, Custom Builders are also offering exclusive online virtual tours to preview their luxury homes and projects at TampaBayPOH.com.
“The Parade of Homes is a celebration of the new home market in the Tampa Bay area. There is no better time to explore housing options and no easier way than the Parade of Homes. I am proud to lead the efforts on this once a year opportunity,” said Melissa Chaumont, Grey Street Studios.
There are many homes in the local area to visit as well as those all around the Tampa Bay area such as:
Model #40: Neal Signature Homes – Siesta Key 2 in Mira Bay at 713 Manns Harbor Dr.
Model Price: $1,098,990 (base price – $649,900)
This beautiful 2-story home comprises 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, family room plus den, large open kitchen with walk-in pantry and an upstairs bonus area with the option to add yet another bedroom. The private master’s retreat includes a lavish master bath and double walk-in closets. This home is designed for entertaining with sliding glass doors open to the spectacular outdoor living space with kitchen, pool and spa overlooking the water and dock; or Model #52: David Weekly Homes – The Baycrest in Waterset at 7207 Meeting House Lane Apollo Beach. Model Price: $562,765 (base price -$343,990).
Inside the Baycrest, you will find a formal study and contemporary kitchen that overlooks the dining area and family room. A guest room with private bath is downstairs. Upstairs are two secondary bedrooms, the owner’s retreat and a large retreat. Step outside from the large sliders in the family room to your own backyard oasis with covered outdoor grilling area with high bar and an oversized spa.
To view the map of all of the participating model homes, please visit http://tampabayparadeofhomes.com/.
By Press Release Bloomingdale/FishHawk, Business No comments