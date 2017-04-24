Your Monthly Catch Local Happenings In Our Community

Compiled By Michelle Colesanti
Annual Walk For Life
LifeCare Network’s Annual Walk For Life is on Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Join in for family fun activities, music, walk for life and a kids fun run. This year’s event will be held at a new location, Brandon High School, 1101 Victoria St. in Brandon.
The Annual Walk For Life is an easy, fun way to get involved and make a difference for life. You can help LifeCare advance its mission to protect and preserve the Sanctity of Human Life by signing up to participate. Everyone is welcome.
Join in as a pledge-raising walker or register for the kids fun run. Walkers and runners are encouraged to get sponsors to help them reach their fundraising goal. The Walk For Life inspires a culture of life in our community. The event will also include refreshments, bounce houses, face painting, balloons, and music from a live band.
For more information, visit www.lifecarenetwork.net/run-walk.php or contact Jessica at 654-0491 or Jessica@LifeCareNetwork.net.
A Christ Chix And Her King
A Christ Chix and Her King, the latest woman’s devotional by Nikki Brown is available for order at https://squareup.com/store/healthy-living-with-nikki-brown-christ-chix, or Amazon. This woman’s devotional deals with building your relationship with God as well as with those whom you love. This book is power packed with information that will take your relationships to higher heights and deeper depths beyond what you could ever imagination. This is Brown’s second devotional book in her Christ Chix Series.
In January 2014, Brown’s life was altered after being diagnosed with fibromyalgia. She began blogging on Facebook (Healthy Living with Nikki Brown) as a way to cope with her new illness and as a way to inspire other woman dealing with chronic pain. The more Nikki blogged, the more she realized that she was destined to write Christian books.
Brown, originally born as Olivia Harris, is originally from Eustis, FL. She moved to Tampa to attend the University of South Florida where she earned a bachelor’s degree in English. She currently lives in Valrico, FL where she is a sixth grade Language Arts teacher, a wife, and a mother of two children.
Currently, Brown is planning her first conference: The Christ Chix Movement and writing her third devotional book A Christ Chix and Her Son.
Luncheon For Brandon Christian Women’s Connection Features Summer Fashions
The Brandon Christian Women’s Connection is finishing this season’s luncheons on Monday, May 8 with a fashion show, Summer Fun Fashions, by Bon Worth. The luncheon and entertainment is $15. First time guests pay $10. There is no membership required and it is interdenominational; all ladies are warmly welcomed. The luncheon will take place at Bell Shoals Baptist Church in the Special Event Center, located at 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. A reservation is requested by Monday, May 1. Please call Lillie at 740-0098. Lunches and bible studies will commence again in September.
Candace Edwards Has Second Book Published
In her second testimony book, His Grace is Sufficient: Seeing God’s Strength in Weakness, Edward expresses how God uses His divine strength in her own weaknesses to bring glory to Him. She incorporates Biblical characters and their redemptive stories to exemplify God’s grace despite their flaws. Edward understands that readers are often on the go, which does not give them a lot of time to read, so she transformed the first published book I Have a Story to Tell: Seeing God’s Faithfulness through My Life into a 2 disc audiobook.
In the audiobook, Edward expresses how God’s faithfulness carried her through many trials and triumphs following her divorce. Both books are available through, the author, Amazon.com, and at the Hillsborough County Public Library.
Community And Families United Worship And Prayer Service
Join in for a Community and Family United Worship and Prayer Service to be held on Sunday, May 7 from 6-8 p.m. at Brown Memorial Church of God in Christ, located at 2313 E. 27th Ave. in Tampa. Host Pastor is Bishop Matthew Williams. Call 744-6256 for details.
Visit Of International Centennial Pilgrim
Saint Anne Parish received a visit from the Alliance of the Holy Family International the end of March, during the Parish’s Lenten Observance. The International Centennial Pilgrim Image of Our Lady of Fatima was displayed during this visit. There are only six of these precious statues in the world, all of which were made in Fatima. This celebration was in honor of Our Heavenly Mother Mary who appeared 100 years ago in Fatima, Portugal on the 13th of every month from May through October to three peasant children. Fatima’s enduring message is for world peace through prayer. This year, the Parish will go on a Pilgrimage to Fatima from April 24 through May 5.
Saint Anne Catholic Church is located at U.S. Hwy. 41 and 11th Ave., N.E. in Ruskin. For more information about the Parish, visit SaintAnneRuskin.org.
Related
April 24, 2017
Your Monthly Catch Local Happenings In Our Community
Compiled By Michelle Colesanti
Annual Walk For Life
LifeCare Network’s Annual Walk For Life is on Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Join in for family fun activities, music, walk for life and a kids fun run. This year’s event will be held at a new location, Brandon High School, 1101 Victoria St. in Brandon.
The Annual Walk For Life is an easy, fun way to get involved and make a difference for life. You can help LifeCare advance its mission to protect and preserve the Sanctity of Human Life by signing up to participate. Everyone is welcome.
Join in as a pledge-raising walker or register for the kids fun run. Walkers and runners are encouraged to get sponsors to help them reach their fundraising goal. The Walk For Life inspires a culture of life in our community. The event will also include refreshments, bounce houses, face painting, balloons, and music from a live band.
For more information, visit www.lifecarenetwork.net/run-walk.php or contact Jessica at 654-0491 or Jessica@LifeCareNetwork.net.
A Christ Chix And Her King
A Christ Chix and Her King, the latest woman’s devotional by Nikki Brown is available for order at https://squareup.com/store/healthy-living-with-nikki-brown-christ-chix, or Amazon. This woman’s devotional deals with building your relationship with God as well as with those whom you love. This book is power packed with information that will take your relationships to higher heights and deeper depths beyond what you could ever imagination. This is Brown’s second devotional book in her Christ Chix Series.
In January 2014, Brown’s life was altered after being diagnosed with fibromyalgia. She began blogging on Facebook (Healthy Living with Nikki Brown) as a way to cope with her new illness and as a way to inspire other woman dealing with chronic pain. The more Nikki blogged, the more she realized that she was destined to write Christian books.
Brown, originally born as Olivia Harris, is originally from Eustis, FL. She moved to Tampa to attend the University of South Florida where she earned a bachelor’s degree in English. She currently lives in Valrico, FL where she is a sixth grade Language Arts teacher, a wife, and a mother of two children.
Currently, Brown is planning her first conference: The Christ Chix Movement and writing her third devotional book A Christ Chix and Her Son.
Luncheon For Brandon Christian Women’s Connection Features Summer Fashions
The Brandon Christian Women’s Connection is finishing this season’s luncheons on Monday, May 8 with a fashion show, Summer Fun Fashions, by Bon Worth. The luncheon and entertainment is $15. First time guests pay $10. There is no membership required and it is interdenominational; all ladies are warmly welcomed. The luncheon will take place at Bell Shoals Baptist Church in the Special Event Center, located at 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. A reservation is requested by Monday, May 1. Please call Lillie at 740-0098. Lunches and bible studies will commence again in September.
Candace Edwards Has Second Book Published
In her second testimony book, His Grace is Sufficient: Seeing God’s Strength in Weakness, Edward expresses how God uses His divine strength in her own weaknesses to bring glory to Him. She incorporates Biblical characters and their redemptive stories to exemplify God’s grace despite their flaws. Edward understands that readers are often on the go, which does not give them a lot of time to read, so she transformed the first published book I Have a Story to Tell: Seeing God’s Faithfulness through My Life into a 2 disc audiobook.
In the audiobook, Edward expresses how God’s faithfulness carried her through many trials and triumphs following her divorce. Both books are available through, the author, Amazon.com, and at the Hillsborough County Public Library.
Community And Families United Worship And Prayer Service
Join in for a Community and Family United Worship and Prayer Service to be held on Sunday, May 7 from 6-8 p.m. at Brown Memorial Church of God in Christ, located at 2313 E. 27th Ave. in Tampa. Host Pastor is Bishop Matthew Williams. Call 744-6256 for details.
Visit Of International Centennial Pilgrim
Saint Anne Parish received a visit from the Alliance of the Holy Family International the end of March, during the Parish’s Lenten Observance. The International Centennial Pilgrim Image of Our Lady of Fatima was displayed during this visit. There are only six of these precious statues in the world, all of which were made in Fatima. This celebration was in honor of Our Heavenly Mother Mary who appeared 100 years ago in Fatima, Portugal on the 13th of every month from May through October to three peasant children. Fatima’s enduring message is for world peace through prayer. This year, the Parish will go on a Pilgrimage to Fatima from April 24 through May 5.
Saint Anne Catholic Church is located at U.S. Hwy. 41 and 11th Ave., N.E. in Ruskin. For more information about the Parish, visit SaintAnneRuskin.org.
Related
By Michelle Colesanti Christian Voice Monthly, Community No comments