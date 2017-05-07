Concert & Dinner Fundraiser & More…

Compiled by Michelle Colesanti, michelle@ospreyobserver.com
Mom Speaks To Staff And Students About Autism Awareness At BSBA
In an effort to shine a light on Autism Awareness with staff and student body, Bell Shoals Baptist Academy (BSBA) partnered with special needs mom, Laura Fletcher, during a recent chapel service. Mother of Nicholas Fletcher, a 7-year-old Autistic BSBA student, Fletcher was given the opportunity to speak about what Autism is and how it may affect some children within their school community. A highlight of the morning came from a heartfelt moment when Nicholas addressed his friends and school directly, telling them “I am Autistic” and it simply means “I do things differently.” Overall, the event brought education and emotion to a topic that touches and affects 1 in 68 children nationwide.
Mary Howard-Schmidt Haitian Student Fundraiser Concert And Dinner
Immanuel Lutheran Church and The Bridges will present a concert and dinner fundraiser on Saturday, May 20 for the Mary Howard-Schmidt Haitian Student Fund, which provides quality Christian Education for children who attend one of the five Lutheran Elementary schools in Cap Haitian, Haiti.
The concert with wine and cheese will be held at 3:30 p.m. The cost is $10 per person. A gourmet dinner with live music will begin at 5 p.m. The cost is $75 per person.
With your help we will be able to: provide each child a daily meal (for many, the only meal they will eat that day), school uniforms and teachers’ salaries.
The concert and dinner will be held at The Bridges Clubhouse, 11202 Dewhurst Dr. in Riverview. For more information, visit our website at www.GodSoLoved.org or call the church office at 689-1787.”
Introduction To The Hebraic Roots Of Our Faith
Every Wednesday starting from May 3 to Jun 21, Yeshua Ner Tamid Messianic Congregation will be having a class on Hebrew Roots 101 for a total of eight classes starting at 6:30 p.m. This course will cover concepts such as: the Hebrew calendar, History of Israel, Law vs Grace, Covenants plus more. The class is free, but will be accepting a love offering. Please join in and invite someone. Bring a notebook and your bible.
The class will be held at 1314 E Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. For more information call Pastor Nereida Romero, MD at 438-8380.
Visit Of International Centennial Pilgrim
Saint Anne Parish received a visit from the Alliance of the Holy Family International the end of March, during the Parish’s Lenten Observance. The International Centennial Pilgrim Image of Our Lady of Fatima was displayed during this visit. There are only six of these precious statues in the world, all of which were made in Fatima. This celebration was in honor of Our Heavenly Mother Mary who appeared 100 years ago in Fatima, Portugal on the 13th of every month from May through October to three peasant children. Fatima’s enduring message is for world peace through prayer. This year the Parish went on a Pilgrimage to Fatima from April 24, through May 5. Saint Anne Catholic Church is located at U.S. Hwy.
41 and 11th Avenue N.E. in Ruskin. Visit SaintAnneRuskin.org.
Legal Counsel For National Center For Life And Liberty To Speak At Destiny Church
Destiny Church, will host Attorney David Gibbs III, president and chief legal counsel for the National Center for Life and Liberty, on Sunday, May 28 at 10:30 a.m.
A masterful trial litigator, he defends and protects the religious and free speech rights of ordinary citizens all across this country. He conducts powerful legal seminars every year designed to assist churches and other non-profit ministries understand the ins and outs of the most important and pressing legal issues facing them today, including child abuse prevention, counseling liability, and many others.
Meeting regularly with influential members of Congress, he also introduces legislation designed not just to stem the tide of anti-Christian discrimination, but to promote and protect the values upon which our nation was founded.
Destiny Church is located at 2322 11th Ave SE, in Ruskin. Call 645-3337.
