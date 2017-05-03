Newsome Kicker Commits To University Of Oregon To Play Division I Football

By Tamas Mondovics
Located more than 3,000 miles away from Lithia, the University of Oregon (UO) is not exactly around the corner. The school offers 316 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and is also the home of the UO Ducks football program,which competes at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I level Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). The UO Ducks home games are played at the 54,000-seat Autzen Stadium in Eugene, OR, against main rivals like the Oregon State Beavers and the Washington Huskies.
What does all of this have to do with the future of Newsome High School senior Alec Hallman, a kicker on the Wolves football team? Well, pretty much everything.
“My commitment to Oregon feels incredible,” Hallman said after a recent signing ceremony. “I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity and it is a real honor to get the chance to play at such a well-known program.”
While Hallman was impressed with his new coaches, future teammates and the entire football program, especially the technology and the opportunities they offer to improve his game, he spoke highly of what his new school has to offer inside the classroom.
“The importance they put on academics was also a big factor in my decision,” he said. “I plan to study pre-journalism and TV production and the school has a great School of Journalism and Communication program. So, it is the perfect fit all-round.”
His parents, Bill and Liz Hallman, agreed. Bill said, “We couldn’t be more proud and are so happy that Alec can follow his dream to play Division One football and see how all the hard work and his hours of practice have paid off.” For his success, Alec gives credit to his parents and their unconditional support.
“From my first flag football game at Pinecrest Pilots when I was six, to my last game as a high school senior, knowing they are there supporting me and believing in me has driven me to be the best I could be,” he said.
For those looking to follow in his footsteps Alec said, “Believe in yourself and find people that will help you improve. Love what you do, keep grinding and dream big. I don’t work towards being good, I work towards being the best to ever play the game.”
While proud to have worn the Newsome jersey, Alec did not hide his feeling about taking his talent to the next, despite the distance, when he said, “I’m excited to be part of the new team and can’t wait to get started.”
