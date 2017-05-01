Riverview Business Owner Wants To Know What’s Bugging Residents

By Debra Massaro
Robin Cruce is not afraid of bugs. In fact, she’s made it her business to get rid of them for her customers. As owner of Cruce Pest Management, located at 13194 Hwy 301 S. Suite 373 in Riverview, the Florida native knows a thing or two about keeping Florida homes bug-free.
While Cruce Pest Management is embarking on its one year anniversary, Cruce is not new to the industry. She was employed by a major pest control company for 16 years. After her children were grown and on their own, Cruce and her husband, John, decided it was time for a change.
“My Husband and I had the empty nest syndrome and wanted to be closer to the west coast. We love it here,” Cruce explained. “I could have come here with the company that I worked for, but I wanted time to enjoy life and my family, so I took this big leap of faith. My Mom calls me a risk taker.”
Cruce feels that her willingness to put her name on her product sets her apart from others in the industry. She also uses the most up-to-date environmentally friendly products.
“We are a full-service company specializing in Affordable Integrated Pest Management (IPM). This is an ecosystem-based strategy that focuses on long-term prevention of pests or their damage through a combination of techniques such as biological control, habitat manipulation, and modification of cultural practices. We apply this to the removal and extermination of household ants, cockroaches, spiders, earwigs, silverfish, fleas, ticks, bed bugs, fire ants, wasps/yellow jackets, carpenter ants, termites, rodents/critters, mosquito pest control, and more.”
Cruce Pest Management’s licensed technicians offer free estimates and services both commercial and residential settings throughout the Tampa Bay Area. Veterans receive a ten percent discount and free mosquito control is included for all residents who purchase a monthly premium service.
For more information, visit www.crucepestcontrol.com or call 915-5973.
Related
May 1, 2017
Riverview Business Owner Wants To Know What’s Bugging Residents
By Debra Massaro
Robin Cruce is not afraid of bugs. In fact, she’s made it her business to get rid of them for her customers. As owner of Cruce Pest Management, located at 13194 Hwy 301 S. Suite 373 in Riverview, the Florida native knows a thing or two about keeping Florida homes bug-free.
While Cruce Pest Management is embarking on its one year anniversary, Cruce is not new to the industry. She was employed by a major pest control company for 16 years. After her children were grown and on their own, Cruce and her husband, John, decided it was time for a change.
“My Husband and I had the empty nest syndrome and wanted to be closer to the west coast. We love it here,” Cruce explained. “I could have come here with the company that I worked for, but I wanted time to enjoy life and my family, so I took this big leap of faith. My Mom calls me a risk taker.”
Cruce feels that her willingness to put her name on her product sets her apart from others in the industry. She also uses the most up-to-date environmentally friendly products.
“We are a full-service company specializing in Affordable Integrated Pest Management (IPM). This is an ecosystem-based strategy that focuses on long-term prevention of pests or their damage through a combination of techniques such as biological control, habitat manipulation, and modification of cultural practices. We apply this to the removal and extermination of household ants, cockroaches, spiders, earwigs, silverfish, fleas, ticks, bed bugs, fire ants, wasps/yellow jackets, carpenter ants, termites, rodents/critters, mosquito pest control, and more.”
Cruce Pest Management’s licensed technicians offer free estimates and services both commercial and residential settings throughout the Tampa Bay Area. Veterans receive a ten percent discount and free mosquito control is included for all residents who purchase a monthly premium service.
For more information, visit www.crucepestcontrol.com or call 915-5973.
Related
By Debra Massaro Bloomingdale/FishHawk, Business, Riverview/Apollo Beach