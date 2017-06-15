Custom Classics Collision Is Your One-Stop-Shop After An Accident

By Sandy Meyer
As the population in our communities soars and increased traffic fills our streets, auto accidents will continue to rise as well. If you find yourself involved in one of the many collisions that occur on our roads every day, you’re first priority will be getting your vehicle back into pre-accident condition. Custom Classics Collision and Motorcycle Refinishing is ready to help you through this process.
Custom Classics has been serving Brandon and surrounding areas since 1990. Owner Manny Gonzalez has been working in collision repair since he was 14 years-old and brings decades of experience to ensure your car is returned in the same condition it was before the accident, a promise he backs up with a lifetime guarantee.
Gonzalez and co-owner Tyson Kimik operate an independent shop that offers collision repair and paint work. Custom paint work is also available for vehicles and motorcycles. They accept all estimates from insurance companies. “We work with the insurance companies to repair vehicles, we don’t work for them,” said Gonzalez.
Custom Classics is a one-stop shop after a collision. If there are any mechanical or electrical issues in addition to the body repair, Custom Classics has an entire network of valued mechanics to subcontract the work and keep your repair process as simple as possible. They can also recommend a PIP attorney to customers when the collision involves medical issues.
Gonzalez’s advice to drivers is to avoid texting while driving. “Cell phones are the new rain for our business,” he said. “While we don’t mind the business, we sure hate to see people get hurt. There’s no text worth your life,” he added. He also wants drivers to know that it is every driver’s right to choose their own collision repair company if an accident occurs. It is illegal for insurance companies to try to dictate where you have your vehicle repaired.
Custom Classics is open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and Saturday’s by appointment. It is located at 1018 W. Brandon Blvd. Ste. 110 in Brandon. Please call 327-4953 or visit autobodyshop-brandon.com for more information.
June 15, 2017
Custom Classics Collision Is Your One-Stop-Shop After An Accident
