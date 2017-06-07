Eye On Business: June 2017 Riverview/Apollo Beach

By Michelle Colesanti, Business Editor
New Church Offers Inspired Word
Increasing Word Church is a new church offering an inspired Word of God to help meet the needs of everyday life. Everyone is welcome to come and join in to see how the ministry can bring you change. Its goal is to make the Word of God Application to today’s life.
The church with Reverend Henry Dale now offers Sunday morning worship service, which includes preaching and teaching. Services take place from 9:15-10:15 a.m. at Riverview 14 GDX Theaters, located 10550 E. Bay Rd. in Gibsonton on the following Sundays: June 11 – Life and Movement in God; July 9 – An Understanding and Disciplined Mind; August 13 – Using What You Have; September 10 – Companions, Friends and Loved One’s; and October 8 – Always Getting Better.
For more information, call 606-0144 or email increasingword@gmail.com.
Goodrich Quality Theaters Celebrates New Riverview 14 GDX Theaters Featuring GastroPub
In April, Goodrich Quality Theaters hosted a huge Multi-Chamber Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to celebrate its brand new Riverview 14 GDX Theaters & FEATURES GastroPub opening.
Riverview 14 “GDX” (Giant Digital Experience) features Goodrich’s cutting-edge large format auditoriums with two 3,200 sq. ft. screens projected in 4K digital showcasing floor-to-ceiling viewing powered by Premium Dolby ATMOS™ sound system.
“FEATURES”, a GastroPub Restaurant & Bar developed by Celebrity Chef Brian Duffy is an innovative scratch kitchen perfect for lunch, dinner and late-night dining. A family-friendly Trivia Night with many categories including movies recently launched and takes place every Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. Great prizes will be awarded each week for first, second and third place. Enjoy $3 off all appetizers from the scratch kitchen.
FEATURES GastroPub is located at 9390 Theater Dr. in Gibsonton. Hours are Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m.-12 Midnight and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Visit www.featuresgastropub.com or call 295-8469.
Visit www.goodrichqualitytheaters.com for the latest movies and show times.
Positive Transformations Provides Counseling Services For Everyone
Positive Transformations provides counseling services for children, adolescents, adults, and families. Dr. Andrea Thatcher said that the practice believes in the importance of your mental health and quality of life. They feel the importance of establishing rapport, trust, empathy, and unconditional positive regard in the therapeutic relationship is crucial in order to meet your needs.
Positive Transformations is located at 10021 Water Works Ln. in Riverview. Hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. For more information or an appointment, call 677-6444. Visit www.riverviewpsychology.com.
Celebrity Chefs Return To Brandon At Rolling Pin
Rolling Pin announces Celebrity Chefs return to Brandon for Cooking Classes in its state of the art Culinary Center.
Chef Dave and Karen are thrilled to be hosting Chef Richie back in Brandon for his only Florida appearance and cooking classes. He will return at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, June 23 for “Crowd Pleaser” and 24 “Winner Chicken Dinner” for two evenings of food and fun.
He began his career as a pizza maker and catering chef in 1998, before attending culinary school at Johnson & Wales from 2001-2005. His family resides in Riverview.
Rolling Pin has a number of other Celebrity Chefs lined up for the fall and winter: Chef Tre Wilcox, Chef Virginia Willis, Chef Lyndsey Waters, and Chef Fabrizio Schenardi.
Additionally, they host 8-10 classes a week in hands-on, demonstration and socially interactive styles. Each month has kids/tweens classes and afternoon teas from which to choose. Private and Corporate Parties are available too.
Rolling Pin strives to provide its customers with quality kitchen tools, gourmet foods and superior customer service.
Rolling Pin is located at 2080 Badlands Dr. in Brandon. For more information, call 653-2418 or visit www.rollingpinonline.com.
Speed Networking For Entrepreneurs Offered By The Christian Business Connection
Stop by the Golden Corral located at 815 Providence Rd. in Brandon for the speed networking meeting held on Monday, June 12 from 8-9:30 a.m. This is a great opportunity for entrepreneurs seeking to become part of a group of networking individuals.
Participants learn about other entrepreneurs during two minute intervals as they rotate to different tables sets.
Summer Memberships Offered At CoWork Landing
Do you work from home? During the school year, it’s quiet and all is well, but what about the summer months when the kids are home? They really want your attention and you want to give them your attention, but you still have to get your work done. CoWork Landing is the perfect solution. Just for the summer CWL is offering three month memberships for those parents who just need a place to work while the kids are home for the summer. CoWork Landing is a shared workspace at 522 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon that can be your office away from home for a few hours a week or for a few weeks of the summer.
Stop by for a tour or contact Shannon at 924-4679 or shannon@igscommunity.com.
Party With A Purpose – Flow Fitness Boutique Partners In Fight Against Sex Trafficking
Sex trafficking is happening in our own backyard, with Florida being #3 in the nation. Flow Fitness Boutique is partnering with Selah Freedom in the fight against sex trafficking.
Party With A Purpose will be held on Friday, June 16, and is a night of refreshments and some amazing local music artists followed by a presentation from Laurie Swink (one of the founders of Selah Freedom), and the opportunity to partner with them in the mission to eradicate the darkness of sex trafficking.
Selah Freedom is bringing light into the darkness of sex trafficking. Through four strong programs, including Teen Prevention, Awareness, Outreach on the streets and in the jails, and Residential Safe Housing, it has become a leading national organization working to end sex trafficking and bring freedom to the exploited. This is a free event, but registration is required due to limited space.
For more information, contact Kara at 405-7952 or kara@flowfitnessboutique.com.
Classic Stone Gallery Is Your One Stop Shop For Granite And Marble
Classic Stone Gallery is a granite and marble supplier, fabricator and installer. It supplies, cuts and installs the granite and marble slabs right in your home making it a one stop shop.
Classic Stone Gallery specializes in custom made marble and granite counter tops, remodel work, shower stalls, patios, fireplaces, staircases, both commercial and residential jobs.
According to owners Stefano Plazza, Jimmy Mormino, Joe Plazza, they chose to work in this industry because they love what they do. They came from Sicily in the 70’s with nothing but their expertise in sculpting and crafting marble and granite and a few close friends. They have now flourished in the heart of Tampa for almost 40 years. “We enjoy creating counter tops and unique design pieces that grab people’s attention.”
Their experience in the industry allows them to transform large imported slabs into real works of art. They can accommodate designs from simple to exquisite, and offer an impressive variety of granite and marble slabs stocked on-site. They fabricate and install granite, marble, and quartz counter tops and flooring. Classic Stone Gallery can help with all of your natural stone renovations. They deal directly with the public and only charge by the square foot, which saves you money by not having to pay for full slabs. Call 247-2840 or email for a free quote. It is located at 5724 E. Adamo Dr. in Tampa. The hours are Monday to Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Visit ww.classicstonegallery.com.
Family-Friendly Great Clips Hair Salon Now Open In Apollo Beach
Great Clips recently opened in Apollo Beach. This family-friendly hair salon offers affordable quality hair cuts that fit into your schedule. Online check in is available as it helps to keep the wait times low.
Great Clips is located at 5068 N. US 41 in Apollo Beach (next to the Publix). The hours are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Call 296-1810. Visit www.greatclips.com/salons/0688.
Bookworm Used Books Celebrates 10 Years
Sisters, Patricia Burris and Jean Cummins are co-owners of Bookworm Used Books, a wonderful niche nestled in the heart of Riverview.
Their cozy store is celebrating its 10th anniversary this June and boasts a wide variety of books for the most voracious readers. They even have two rooms dedicated to children and young adults.
Bookworm Used Books accepts cash or local checks only. For more information, please call 443-0968 or email bookworms4u@gmail.com or visit on Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Bookworm-Used-Books-287129554631542/. It is located near the Riverview Flea Market at 7414 Commerce St. in Riverview.
By Michelle Colesanti Business, Riverview/Apollo Beach