Four-Term Hillsborough County Sheriff David Gee To Retire September 30

By Tamas Mondovics
After nearly four decades of serving his community in a great number of law enforcement functions, four-term Hillsborough County Sheriff David Gee has decided to retire effective September 30.
While not unexpected, the announcement has saddened many that have had the privilege of knowing and working with Gee who has led the agency unopposed for the past 13 years and would have likely continued such a status in 2018.
But, Gee said it was time.
“After over 40 years of law enforcement service, I have decided to retire at the end of September,” Gee wrote in an email to his employees while announcing his decision, which he said, “has not been made lightly and was one of the most difficult decisions that I have made in my career.”
The Sheriff’s career began 38 years ago as a patrol deputy, followed by serving as a homicide investigator, Internal Affairs supervisor, public information officer, chief financial officer and chief deputy.
Gee was elected Sheriff of Hillsborough County in 2004 and was re-elected—unopposed—in 2008, 2012 and in 2016.
During his long career Gee has enjoyed a long list of awards, honor and accolades while humbly stated, “Each of my Sheriff’s Office family and the citizens of our community is very important to me. I have dedicated my life to serving others and hope that I have served well. Throughout the years, serving the community has been my priority and it has been an honor and privilege to serve with you by my side.”
Perhaps the best thing about this community leader is his truly genuine care for those whom he worked with and those he served over the years.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott will now appoint an interim sheriff to serve Hillsborough County until a new sheriff is elected at the next general election in November 2018.
Residents can expect their next Sheriff appointed from within the Sheriff’s Office.
Potential successors include Colonels Chad Chronister and Donna Lusczynski.
While also a possible successor, HCSO Chief Deputy José M. Docobo is reportedly not likely to take the job.
Gee thanked his staff for their “remarkable service” and spoke highly of leading the more than 4,000 member agency when he said, “It has been an honor and privilege for me to be your colleague, your friend and your extended family member. It is now time for me, however, to concentrate and devote my full attention and support to my family. I wish each of you well and ask that you continue to provide the level of commitment necessary in making this transition as smooth as possible.”
For more information about there Sheriff’s Office please visit www.HCSO.Tampa.fl.us.
Note From The Osprey Observer Editor:
The Osprey Observer Newspapers wishes to express its sincere appreciation and gratitude for the service provided by Sheriff Gee. His leadership has led the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Department for many years and the success of the department is a direct result of his efforts and dedication. Sheriff Gee’s commitment to quality and professional integrity has set the bar for future leadership positions.
Thank you Sheriff Gee, enjoy every minute of your retirement and we know your legacy of kindness, respect and integrity lives on in Hillsborough County.
Sincerely, Your Friends at
Osprey Observer
