Fourth Of July Parade Celebrates Brandon’s History Through The Decades

July Parade Parade Map 2017
By Kathy L. Collins
The Annual Brandon 4th of July Parade presented by The Community Roundtable will be held on Tuesday, July 4. The parade begins at 10 a.m. at the Law Offices of Reed & Reed at the corner of Lumsden and Parsons. The route will continue north on Parsons, stop at the reviewing stand located in front of Nature’s Health Foods at Parsons and Oakfield, continue west on Robertson and end in the Publix parking lot at Buckingham Place.
This year marks the 60th anniversary of both The Community Roundtable and the parade itself. It also marks the 160th anniversary of John and Martha Brandon’s arrival in the area. To celebrate these milestones, this year’s parade theme is Through the Decades. Parade participants are choosing the decade of their origin or significant anniversary to honor the theme.
John Noriega of Bill’s Prescriptions is this year’s Grand Marshall. Janine Nickerson, president of The Community Roundtable said, “Noriega’s store celebrated their 60th anniversary, so asking him to be the Grand Marshall was a perfect match.”
Nickerson added, “This Independence Day Parade is a tradition for many Brandon family residents. Often, the Community Roundtable is told, ‘my grandparents brought me to the parade and now I am bringing my grandchildren as part of our holiday celebration.”
Brandon’s 4th of July Parade is a great tradition that celebrates the residents, schools, organizations and non-profits of the greater Brandon area. The parade features floats, marching bands, dancers and more. Included in the line-up this year will be the 2017 Honorary Mayor who will be announced that morning and the winner of The Community Roundtable’s Father of the Year. You can also see Walt Raysick, the winner of the Alice B. Tompkins Award (an award given to someone who epitomizes service to the community) and the winner of the Maureen Krzanowski Scholarship, Melissa Chin, a member of Riverview High School’s class of 2017.
You will also see the 2017 Non-Profit of the Year, Portamento of Hope Café. The founder, Lela Lilyquist, along with its volunteers will be celebrated for the great work they do in the community.
The Parade Committee is looking for sponsors and volunteers. Students in need of community service hours can have fun and help the community by volunteering for set up and clean up.
For more information on the 2017 4th of July Parade, please contact The Community Roundtable at 661-4350 or email at roundtable2008@aol.com or visit www.thecommunityroundtable.org.
Fourth Of July Parade Celebrates Brandon's History Through The Decades
